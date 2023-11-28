(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 37,320 of its own shares during the period from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR44.5581 for a total consideration of approximately EUR1.7 million.

As a result of these transactions, Recordati holds 3.2 million treasury shares or 1.5 percent of its share capital.

Recordati's stock on Tuesday closed 0.31 percent in the red at EUR44.37 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.