October 11, 2023 at 03:00 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa announced Tuesday that it had bought back 28,674 of its own shares between Oct. 2 and Oct. 6.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR44.3449 for a total of about EUR1.3 million.

As of Oct. 6, Recordati held 3.1 million treasury shares or 1.5 percent of its share capital.

Recordati closed Tuesday up 2.2 percent to EUR45.62 per share.

