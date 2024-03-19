(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa reported Tuesday that it bought back 23,887 of its own ordinary shares between March 11 and March 15.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR52.8158, for a total consideration of EUR1.3 million.

As of today, the company holds 2.8 million treasury shares, or 1.3 percent of its share capital.

Recordati's stock closed Tuesday down 1.2 percent at EUR51.22 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

