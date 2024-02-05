(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa reported Monday that it bought back 17,558 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR50.7611, for a total value of EUR891,263.39.

As of today, the company holds 2.9 million treasury shares, representing 1.4 percent of its share capital.

Recordati's stock closed Monday up 0.2 percent at EUR50.82 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

