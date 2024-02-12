(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa reported Monday that it purchased 27,920 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 5 and Feb. 9.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR50.6044, for a total consideration of EUR1.4 million.

As of today, the company holds 2.8 million treasury shares, or 1.3 percent of its share capital.

Recordati's stock closed Monday up 0.3 percent at EUR50.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

