(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa reported Monday that it purchased 4,521 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 22 and Jan. 26.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR49.6388 for a total value of EUR224,417.00.

To date, the company holds 2.9 million treasury shares, representing 1.4 percent of its share capital.

Recordati's stock closed Monday down 0.5 percent at EUR50.64 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

