(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa reported Monday that it purchased 10,893 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 19 and Feb. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR51.4347, for a total value of about EUR560,278.19.

As of today, the company holds 2.8 million treasury shares, representing 1.3 percent of its share capital.

Recordati's stock closed Monday down 2.3 percent at EUR51.66 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

