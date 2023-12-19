(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa reported Tuesday that it bought back 18,349 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 11 and 15.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR47.0968, for a total value of EUR864,179.18.

To date, the company holds 3.2 million treasury shares, representing 1.5 percent of its share capital.

Recordati's stock closed Tuesday up 0.3 percent at EUR47.99 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

