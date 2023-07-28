(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa reported Friday that in the first half of the year it made a net profit of EUR227.6 million from EUR151.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Revenues amounted to EUR1.04 billion from EUR892.5 million in the first half of the previous year.

Ebitda is EUR406.2 million from EUR334.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Operating income amounted to EUR313.4 million from EUR323.3 million in the first half of 2022.

Net financial position as of June 30, 2023 showed debt of EUR1.32 billion compared to debt of EUR1.42 billion as of December 31, 2022.

During the period, USD20.0 million in remaining milestones were paid to Novartis related to Isturisa and EUR127.0 million in dividends.

"Given the group's continued strong performance," the company explained in a note, "despite the significant negative impact of foreign exchange now expected for the full year at minus 4 percent toward the previous estimate of minus 2 percent, we confirm the upwardly revised guidance for the year 2023 made public on May 11, with revenues between EUR2.05 billion and EUR2.09 billion, Ebitda between EUR750 million and EUR770 million and adjusted net income between EUR490 million and EUR500 million.

Recordati's stock is in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR46.15 per share.

