Recordati takes over shares for over EUR1 million

(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa disclosed Tuesday that on Jan. 2 and Jan. 6, it bought back 40,171 shares at a weighted average price of EUR38.5519 and a total value of EUR1.5 million.

As of Jan. 6, 2022, the company held 3.7 million treasury shares or 1.8 percent of the share capital.

Recordati closed Tuesday in the red by 0.8 percent at EUR39.04 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

