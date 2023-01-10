Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Recordati
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REC   IT0003828271

RECORDATI

(REC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35:30 2023-01-10 am EST
39.04 EUR   -0.76%
02:02pRecordati takes over shares for over EUR1 million
AN
01/04Europeans expected up; manufacturing falls in Japan
AN
01/03Recordati takes over shares for about EUR195,000
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Recordati takes over shares for over EUR1 million

01/10/2023 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa disclosed Tuesday that on Jan. 2 and Jan. 6, it bought back 40,171 shares at a weighted average price of EUR38.5519 and a total value of EUR1.5 million.

As of Jan. 6, 2022, the company held 3.7 million treasury shares or 1.8 percent of the share capital.

Recordati closed Tuesday in the red by 0.8 percent at EUR39.04 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about RECORDATI
02:02pRecordati takes over shares for over EUR1 million
AN
01/04Europeans expected up; manufacturing falls in Japan
AN
01/03Recordati takes over shares for about EUR195,000
AN
01/03European stock markets up while U.S. suffers
AN
2022Recordati takes over shares for more than EUR4 million
AN
2022RECORDATI : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022Recordati : Interim report at 30 september 2022
PU
2022Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine..
CI
2022Transcript : Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., Nine Months 2..
CI
2022Recordati : Public disclosure
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RECORDATI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 853 M 1 991 M 1 991 M
Net income 2022 356 M 382 M 382 M
Net Debt 2022 1 246 M 1 339 M 1 339 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 8 082 M 8 681 M 8 685 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,03x
EV / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 303
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart RECORDATI
Duration : Period :
Recordati Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECORDATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 39,34 €
Average target price 44,65 €
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Koremans Chief Executive Officer
Luigi Felice la Corte Group Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Recordati Chairman
Raffaele Sabia Senior VP-Pharmaceutical Research & Development
Giovanni Minora Head-Group Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECORDATI1.52%8 685
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.04%459 051
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.79%332 401
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.10%312 622
ABBVIE INC.0.03%285 796
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.51%279 857