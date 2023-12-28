(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa announced Thursday that it bought back 25,614 shares between Dec. 18 and Dec. 22.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR47.8866 for a total of EUR1.2 million.

As a result of these transactions, the company holds 3.1 million shares or 1.5 percent of the share capital.

Recordati closed Thursday in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR48.44 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

