Recordati updates on the status of its buyback program

(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa announced Tuesday that it had purchased 8,837 of its own ordinary shares on Feb. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR40.1530, for a total value of EUR354,832.06.

To date, the company holds 3.7 million treasury shares, representing 1.8 percent of its share capital.

Recordati's stock closed Tuesday down 1.2 percent at EUR40.59 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

