    REC   IT0003828271

RECORDATI

(REC)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:47 2023-02-21 am EST
40.59 EUR   -1.24%
12:02pMib drops to high of 27,400; Mondo TV puts on the turbo.
AN
11:42aRecordati shares fall after core profit margin forecasts disappoint
RE
09:35aItaly's Recordati Forecasts Further Revenue Growth
MT
Recordati updates on the status of its buyback program

02/21/2023 | 01:42pm EST
(Alliance News) - Recordati Spa announced Tuesday that it had purchased 8,837 of its own ordinary shares on Feb. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR40.1530, for a total value of EUR354,832.06.

To date, the company holds 3.7 million treasury shares, representing 1.8 percent of its share capital.

Recordati's stock closed Tuesday down 1.2 percent at EUR40.59 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 1 852 M 1 980 M 1 980 M
Net income 2022 350 M 374 M 374 M
Net Debt 2022 1 267 M 1 354 M 1 354 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 8 441 M 9 021 M 9 021 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
EV / Sales 2023 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 4 303
Free-Float 46,5%
