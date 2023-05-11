Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Recordati
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REC   IT0003828271

RECORDATI

(REC)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-11 am EDT
43.14 EUR   +2.08%
11:42aRecordati ups guidance on strong growth in specialty, primary care markets
RE
09:35aItaly's Recordati Boosts FY23 Revenue, Adjusted Net Income Forecasts
MT
08:14aRecordati closes quarter with strong upward numbers
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Recordati ups guidance on strong growth in specialty, primary care markets

05/11/2023 | 11:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Italian drug maker Recordati hiked its 2023 guidance on Thursday, as it posted first-quarter results showing solid growth for its specialty and primary care segments.

The Milan-based company now sees earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) between 750 million euros and 770 million euros ($825.60-$847.62 million), up from the previously estimated range of 700-730 million euros.

Recordati also upgraded its 2023 targets for revenue and net profit, now forecast in ranges of 2.05-2.09 billion euros and 490-500 million euros respectively.

"The strong momentum also continued in our rare disease portfolio, with very positive performance in endocrinology products and the successful integration of our oncology franchise" Chief Executive Rob Koremans said in a statement.

The group's adjusted net profit in the three months to March was up 33.3% year-on-year at 115 million euros.

Shares in Recordati were up by more than 2% as of 1240 GMT, overperforming the Italian blue-chips index FTSE Mib, which was falling by about 0.6%.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing by Alvise Armellini)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE MIB INDEX -0.61% 27098.89 Delayed Quote.15.01%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) -0.43% 306.376 Real-time Quote.18.12%
RECORDATI 2.08% 43.14 Real-time Quote.9.06%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) -0.64% 1220.97 Delayed Quote.14.87%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -0.53% 122.26 Delayed Quote.14.85%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) -0.53% 123.5 Delayed Quote.14.90%
All news about RECORDATI
11:42aRecordati ups guidance on strong growth in specialty, primary care markets
RE
09:35aItaly's Recordati Boosts FY23 Revenue, Adjusted Net Income Forecasts
MT
08:14aRecordati closes quarter with strong upward numbers
AN
04/25Europeans still down; UniCredit at bottom of Mib.
AN
04/25Mib in red; UCapital24 bullish after accounts
AN
04/21RECORDATI : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
04/21RECORDATI : ESG Report
CO
04/21RECORDATI : Annual Report
CO
04/14Europeans up; Tenaris at bottom on Mib.
AN
04/03Futures await Bags down except London
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RECORDATI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 997 M 2 192 M 2 192 M
Net income 2023 392 M 430 M 430 M
Net Debt 2023 1 110 M 1 218 M 1 218 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 2,81%
Capitalization 8 678 M 9 526 M 9 526 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,90x
EV / Sales 2024 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 4 369
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart RECORDATI
Duration : Period :
Recordati Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECORDATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 42,26 €
Average target price 44,18 €
Spread / Average Target 4,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Koremans Chief Executive Officer
Luigi Felice la Corte Group Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Recordati Chairman
Raffaele Sabia Senior VP-Pharmaceutical Research & Development
Michaela Castelli Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECORDATI9.06%9 526
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.83%452 211
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.16%413 807
NOVO NORDISK A/S21.71%377 505
MERCK & CO., INC.6.26%299 164
ABBVIE INC.-9.40%258 327
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer