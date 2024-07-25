(Alliance News) - The Mib is giving ground Wednesday, dragged down by sharp declines in Stellantis and STMicroelectronics, whose disappointing interim results triggered equity selling.

On the monetary policy side, in the CME Group platform's FedWatch Tool, using futures also based on the actual federal funds rate or EFFR, the confirmation of the rate at the late July meeting has a 93 percent probability for confirmation in the 525/550 bp range. For the September meeting, futures indicate a percentage of a 25 bps cut at 100%.

The FTSE Mib, thus, is giving up 1.8 percent to 33,845.94.

Among the smaller listings, the Mid-Cap is giving up 1.2 percent to 47,447.01, the Small-Cap is giving up 0.8 percent to 28,820.72, and Italy Growth is down 0.4 percent to 8,036.24.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is giving up 0.9 percent, Paris' CAC 40 is giving up 1.6 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is giving up 1.2 percent.

On the Mib, strength on Saipem, which moves ahead 0.4% with price at EUR52.10 per share. The company reported first-half revenues of EUR6.41 billion, up 20 percent from EUR5.35 billion as of June 30, 2023. During the period, adjusted net income stood at EUR118 million, up from EUR40 million in the first half of last year.

For Recordati, the rise is 0.5 percent to EUR52.10, pending accounts due for publication on Tuesday.

As mentioned, Stellantis - down more than 10 percent - reported its first-half results on Wednesday, which closed with a 48 percent drop in profit to EUR5.65 billion from EUR10.92 billion in the same period of 2023, "mainly due to the decrease in North America," the company explained in a note. Revenues decreased 14 percent to EUR85.02 billion from EUR98.37 billion in the second quarter of the previous year, "mainly due to lower volumes and mix," Stellantis points out.

STMicroelectronics -- also down more than 10 percent -- on Thursday reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the second quarter ended June. Net income and diluted earnings per share fell to USD353 million and USD0.38, respectively, compared with USD1.00 billion and USD1.06 reported in the same quarter a year earlier. Net sales were USD3.23 billion, down 25 percent from the previous year.

On the Mid-Cap, strength on Banca Generali, which is up 0.4 percent after a 0.6 percent decline on the eve of the meeting, pending the accounts due later today.

Ascopiave - in the red by 0.8 percent - continues steadily with its buyback program. The company last reported Wednesday that between July 17 and 19 it bought back 21,500 ordinary shares for a total value of about EUR52,000.

Industrie de Nora, on the other hand, gives up 2.9 percent to EUR10.90, with the stock hitting a new 52-week low at EUR10.87 per share.

Technoprobe, on the other hand, marks minus 3.0%, in its third bearish session.

d'Amico International Shipping - down 1.1 percent - announced Thursday that its Irish operating subsidiary d'Amico Tankers DAC had terminated the purchase agreement signed on April 9. The contract was for the purchase of the MT Amfitrion, a 50,000-ton deadweight 'MR' vessel built in 2017.

On the Small-Cap, SIT is advancing 5.7 percent, in its second bullish session. The stock in the MarketScreener platform is valued at a fair value of EUR2.20, making it under-priced by more than 46 percent.

Strength also on KME Group, which marks a plus 2.9% at EUR0.9350 after two sessions closed with a negative balance.

In contrast, Sogefi falls 3.0%, in its fifth bearish session and with price in the EUR1.92 area.

Fidia, on the other hand, gives up 6.1%, on the heels of its double-digit loss on the eve of the session.

Among SMEs, strength on Caribbean Company, which trades plus 4.1 percent after four bearish sessions.

Circle - still not trading - reported Thursday that Magellan Circle Italy has signed a contract worth about EUR40,000 with Start 4.0, the Center of Competence for Security and Optimization of Strategic Infrastructure to support a beneficiary company in process innovation aimed at Open Innovation.

Marzocchi Pompe -- flat at EUR4.06 -- reported Wednesday that consolidated net revenues for the first half stood at EUR22.0 million, down 17 percent from the first half of 2023, when they were EUR26.6 million.

In New York overnight in Europe, the Dow gave up 1.3 percent, the Nasdaq gave up 3.6 percent, and the S&P 500 slipped 2.3 percent.

Among Asian exchanges, the Nikkei gave up 3.3 percent, the Shanghai Composite gave up 0.5 percent, while the Hang Seng is giving up 1.9 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0838 versus USD1.0856 in Wednesday's closing European equities while the pound is worth USD1.2885 from USD1.2921 on Wednesday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is trading at USD81.09 per barrel from USD81.35 per barrel at Wednesday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,375.73 an ounce from USD2,421.29 an ounce last night.

Thursday's macroeconomic calendar calls for the release of Eurozone money supply and lending to individuals data at 1000 CEST.

From France, at 1200 CEST, eyes on data on job seekers, before moving overseas, where, at 1430 CEST, US jobless claims, Gross Domestic Product, trade balance and durable goods orders will be published.

At 1630 CEST, focus on natural gas storage while the day will close at 2230 CEST with the Federal Reserve's balance sheet.

Among the companies in Piazza Affari, results from Acea, Banca Generali, Enel, and Eni, among others, are expected.

