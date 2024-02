Recreate ASA announced that Carl Henrik Bertelsen has resigned from his position as CFO in Recreate in order to pursue career opportunities outside of the Company. Bertelsen will continue to serve in the role as CFO until May 31, 2024. Emil Eriksrød, CEO of Recreate, will take over the role as CFO going forward, which will be combined with his current role.

Eriksrød holds a Master degree from Norwegian School of Economics (NHH).