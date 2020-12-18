Log in
Recro Grants Inducement Award to New Chief Executive Officer

12/18/2020 | 09:35pm EST
MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro (Nasdaq:REPH), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), with integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products, today announced that it granted an inducement award to its newly-appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, David Enloe.

The award consists of 217,822 restricted stock units and an option to purchase 194,175 shares of Recro’s common stock. The award was granted on December 15, 2020 pursuant to the NASDAQ inducement grant exception as a component of Mr. Enloe’s compensation and was granted as an inducement material to his acceptance of employment with Recro in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). With regard to the restricted stock units, 19,802 will vest in full on December 15, 2021; 132,013 will vest in four equal annual installments beginning on December 15, 2021; and 66,007 will vest upon the achievement of certain performance-based milestones determined by the Compensation Committee of Recro, in each case subject to Mr. Enloe’s continued service with Recro through the applicable vesting date. The options will vest in equal monthly installments over 48 months, beginning on January 15, 2021, subject to Mr. Enloe’s continued service with Recro through the applicable vesting date. The options have an exercise price of $3.03 per share of Recro common stock and will expire on December 15, 2030.

About Recro

Recro is a contract development and manufacturing organization, or CDMO, with integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage solid oral dose drug products. Recro’s Clinical Trials Materials and Logistics business, including preparation of double-blind clinical trial supplies and supply logistics is becoming a popular service, as well as capabilities for specialized services dedicated to the development and GMP manufacturing of high potency products. The Company leverages its formulation expertise to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products using its proprietary delivery technologies and other manufacturing services for commercial and development-stage partners who commercialize or plan to commercialize these products. For more information see www.recrocdmo.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements, among other things, relate to the Company’s ability to manage costs and to achieve its financial goals; to operate under increased leverage and associated lending covenants; to pay its debt under its credit agreement and to maintain relationships with CDMO commercial partners and develop additional commercial partnerships. The words "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", “upcoming”, "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will" and similar terms and phrases may be used to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying these forward-looking statements include the ongoing economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any adverse impact on the customer ordering patterns or inventory rebalancing or disruption in raw materials or supply chain; demand for the Company’s services, which depends in part on customers’ research and development and the clinical plans and market success of their products; customers' changing inventory requirements and manufacturing plans; customers and prospective customers decisions to move forward with the Company’s manufacturing services; the average profitability, or mix, of the products the Company manufactures; the Company’s ability to enhance existing or introduce new services in a timely manner; fluctuations in the costs, availability, and suitability of the components of the products the Company manufactures, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, purchased components and raw materials, or the Company’s customers facing increasing or new competition. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and future results presented herein along with those risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Argot Partners
Sam Martin / Claudia Styslinger
(212) 600-1902
sam@argotpartners.com 
Claudia@argotpartners.com 

Recro
Ryan D. Lake
(484) 395-2436
rlake@recropharma.com 

Media Contact:
Argot Partners
David Rosen
(212) 600-1902
David.rosen@argotpartners.com 


