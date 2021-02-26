Recro Pharma : Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

February 2021

An Emerging CDMO with a Clear Path to Sustained Growth

30+ Years of Successful Commercial Manufacturing for Multiple Global Customers

End-to-End Capabilities - Servicing Early Stage through Commercial Production

Unique Expertise Solving Complex Solid Oral Dose Formulation & Development Challenges

ANDA Ownership and Profit-Sharing Structure for Multiple Drug Assets

State-of-the-Art Facilities in Close Proximity

Highly Experienced CDMO Management and Board

Strong Regulatory Track Record Spanning Multiple Countries and Agencies

Re-Organized Company Poised for Growth and Diversification Success in Robust Market

Evolution of Recro as a Stand-Alone CDMO

Products

1990-2002

2005-2014

2015

2016

2019

2020

Verelan SR, Verelan PM, and Ritalin LA contracts signedFocalin LA, Zohydro, and Verapamil PM contracts signed

Zohydro abuse deterrent contract acquired

Teva acquires marketing and distribution rights from Actavis for Verapamil product, expanding marketing and higher revenues

Extended Novartis contract for Ritalin and Focalin through 2023. Renewed Teva and Lannett contacts for Verapamil through 2024