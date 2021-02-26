Log in
RECRO PHARMA, INC.

(REPH)
Recro Pharma : Investor Presentation

02/26/2021
Investor Presentation

February 2021

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will" and similar terms and phrases may be used to identify forward-looking statements in this presentation. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among other things, the extent to which the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the Company's operations and financial condition and the operations and financial condition of its customers; the Company's ability to manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans, the Company's ability to achieve its financial goals; the Company's ability to operate under increased leverage and associated lending covenants; to pay its debt under its credit agreement; the Company's ability to maintain relationships, profitability and contracts with commercial partners, including the impact of changes in consumer demand for the products the Company manufactures for its commercial partners; the Company's ability to diversify and grow its business with new customers; customers' changing inventory requirements and manufacturing plans; customer and prospective customers decisions to move forward with our manufacturing services; average profitability, or mix, of the products we manufacture; or customers facing increasing or new competition.

These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and future results included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission atwww.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

An Emerging CDMO with a Clear Path to Sustained Growth

30+ Years of Successful Commercial Manufacturing for Multiple Global Customers

End-to-End Capabilities - Servicing Early Stage through Commercial Production

Unique Expertise Solving Complex Solid Oral Dose Formulation & Development Challenges

ANDA Ownership and Profit-Sharing Structure for Multiple Drug Assets

State-of-the-Art Facilities in Close Proximity

Highly Experienced CDMO Management and Board

Strong Regulatory Track Record Spanning Multiple Countries and Agencies

Re-Organized Company Poised for Growth and Diversification Success in Robust Market

Evolution of Recro as a Stand-Alone CDMO

Products

1990-2002

2005-2014

2015

2016

2019

2020

Verelan SR, Verelan PM, and Ritalin LA contracts signedFocalin LA, Zohydro, and Verapamil PM contracts signed

Zohydro abuse deterrent contract acquired

Teva acquires marketing and distribution rights from Actavis for Verapamil product, expanding marketing and higher revenues

Extended Novartis contract for Ritalin and Focalin through 2023. Renewed Teva and Lannett contacts for Verapamil through 2024

ment facility

potency

support

expansion

capability

services

(Chestnut)

expansion

capability

added

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Recro Pharma Inc. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 12:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -22,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 116 M 116 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. David Enloe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan D. Lake Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Wayne B. Weisman Chairman
Richard Sidwell Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
William L. Ashton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECRO PHARMA, INC.72.28%116
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.42%427 844
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.87%281 904
NOVARTIS AG-5.51%197 388
ABBVIE INC.0.17%189 532
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.78%188 791
