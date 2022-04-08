Recruit : Announces the Company's Stance on Reducing Investment Units

April 8, 2022

Recruit Holdings Announces the Company's Stance on Reducing Investment Units

TOKYO, JAPAN (April 8, 2022) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (TSE 6098) (the "Company") believes that one of the responsibilities of listed companies is to maintain and increase the overall liquidity of shares. Having studied the Company's current share price, trading volume, number of shareholders and shareholder structure, the Company believes current conditions to be sufficient to ensure the liquidity of its shares.

Therefore, the Company has no plan to reduce its investment units for the time being.

