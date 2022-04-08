Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd
  News
  Summary
    6098   JP3970300004

RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD

(6098)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/08 01:59:36 am EDT
5436.00 JPY   +0.24%
02:09aRECRUIT : Announces the Company's Stance on Reducing Investment Units
PU
03/31Japan's Nikkei ends lower, posts worst quarter in two years
RE
03/30Japan's Nikkei slips, heads for worst quarter in 2 years
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

Recruit : Announces the Company's Stance on Reducing Investment Units

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
April 8, 2022

Recruit Holdings Announces the Company's Stance on Reducing Investment Units

TOKYO, JAPAN (April 8, 2022) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (TSE 6098) (the "Company") believes that one of the responsibilities of listed companies is to maintain and increase the overall liquidity of shares. Having studied the Company's current share price, trading volume, number of shareholders and shareholder structure, the Company believes current conditions to be sufficient to ensure the liquidity of its shares.

Therefore, the Company has no plan to reduce its investment units for the time being.

IR Contact:

Tokyo Investor Relations - Recruit_HD_IR@r.recruit.co.jp

https://recruit-holdings.com/ir/

Disclaimer

Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD
More news
