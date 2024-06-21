This document has been translated from the original document in Japanese ("Yukashouken Houkokusho"), which is legally required for Recruit Holdings as a listed company in Japan to support investment decisions by providing certain information about the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 ("FY2023"), under Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
The Japanese original document was filed to the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan on June 21, 2024. Please refer to "Note Regarding Reference Translation" below as a general warning for this translation document.
Document Name
Annual Report translated from Yukashouken Houkokusho
Filing Date
June 21, 2024
Fiscal Year
FY2023 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Company Name in English
Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.
Title and Name of Representative
Hisayuki Idekoba
Representative Director, President and CEO
Address of Head Office
1-9-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Telephone Number
+81-3-3511-6383
Contact Person
Junichi Arai
Senior Vice President
Contact Location
1-9-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Definition of Abbreviations
Abbreviation
Definition
Recruit Holdings, the Holding Company
Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. on a standalone basis
the Company, Recruit Group, We, Our
Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries
SBU
Strategic Business Unit
BIP Trust
Board Incentive Plan Trust
Q1
Three-month period from April 1 to June 30
Q2
Three-month period from July 1 to September 30
Q3
Three-month period from October 1 to December 31
Q4
Three-month period from January 1 to March 31
FY2022
Fiscal year from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023
FY2023
Fiscal year from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
FY2024
Fiscal year from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025
Definition of Financial Measures
Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EPS
Adjusted profit
Non-recurring income/losses
Definition
Operating income + depreciation and amortization (excluding depreciation of right-of-use assets) + share-based payment expenses ± other operating income/expenses
Adjusted profit / ((number of issued shares at the beginning of the period + number of issued shares at the end of the period)/2 - (number of treasury stock at the beginning of the period +number of treasury stock at the end of the period)/2)
Profit attributable to owners of the parent ± non-recurring income/losses (excluding non-controlling interests) ± tax reconciliation related to certain non-recurring income/losses
Gains or losses from disposals of shares of associates, expenses relating to company restructuring, gains or losses from the sale or impairment of property and equipment, and income and expense items that the Company believes are unusual or non-recurring in nature which do not reflect the Company's underlying results of operations
Changes of Company Name
The names of the companies in this document are as of March 31, 2024, unless otherwise indicated. The names of the companies that changed during FY2023 are indicated below.
Company Name
Company Name
Date of Change
(prior to the change)
(as of March 31, 2024)
Glassdoor, Inc.
Glassdoor LLC
September 2023
HR Tech Funding Service Limited
RGF TREASURY SERVICES LIMITED
November 2023
Also, the names of the companies within Recruit Group that changed between April 1, 2024 and June 21, 2024 are indicated below.
Company Name
Company Name
Date of Change
(as of March 31, 2024)
(as of June 21, 2024)
RGF STAFFING APEJ PTY LTD
RGF STAFFING ANZ PTY LTD
April 2024
Supplementary Information
All comparisons in this report are year over year unless otherwise stated.
Average Exchange Rate During The Period
(In yen)
FY2022
FY2023
US dollar
135.50
144.59
Euro
140.99
156.75
Australian dollar
92.66
95.06
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's assumptions, estimates and outlook for the future based on the Company's plans and expectations as of March 31, 2023 unless the context otherwise indicates. There can be no assurance that the relevant forward-looking statements will be achieved. Please note that significant differences between such forward-looking statements and actual results may arise due to various factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, including changes in economic conditions, changes in individual users' preferences and enterprise clients' needs, competition, changes in the legal and regulatory environment including changes in laws and regulations or guidance, interpretation, enforcement or practice relating to laws and regulations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, climate change or other changes in the natural environment, the occurrence of large-scale natural disasters, and other factors. Accordingly, readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update or revise any information contained in this document based on any subsequent developments except as required by applicable law or stock exchange rules and regulations.
Note Regarding Reference Translation
This document has been translated from the Japanese language original for reference purposes only and may not be used or disclosed for any other purpose without the Company's prior written consent. In the event of any conflict or discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese language original, the Japanese language original shall prevail in all respects. The Company makes no representations regarding the accuracy or completeness of this translation and assumes no responsibility for any losses or damages arising from the use of this translation.
Third-Party Information
This document includes information derived from or based on third-party sources, including information about the markets in which we operate. These statements are based on statistics and other information from third-party sources as cited herein, and the Company has not independently verified and cannot assure the accuracy or completeness of any information derived from or based on third-party sources.
U.S. Disclaimer - Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt ("ADR")
The Company does not support or encourage, and has not consented to, the creation of any unsponsored ADR facilities in respect of its securities and in any event disclaims any liability in connection with an unsponsored ADR. The Company does not represent to any depositary institution, bank or anyone nor should any such entity rely on a belief that the Web site of the Company includes all published information in English, currently, and on an ongoing basis, required to claim an exemption under U.S. Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).
Company Overview
Key Performance Indicators
The Company - Consolidated Basis
(In millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
IFRS
Fiscal year
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Fiscal year end
March 2020
March 2021
March 2022
March 2023
March 2024
Revenue
Profit before tax
Profit for the year
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Total assets
2,399,465
2,269,346
2,871,705
3,429,519
3,416,492
226,149
168,502
382,749
367,767
426,241
181,249
131,690
297,722
271,671
354,596
179,880
131,393
296,833
269,799
353,654
151,649
208,633
395,869
377,977
553,909
988,449
1,091,571
1,363,776
1,627,010
2,000,922
1,998,917
2,196,613
2,423,542
2,793,281
3,144,646
Equity attributable to owners of the parent per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen) Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent (%)
Return on equity attributable to owners of the parent (%)
Price earnings ratio (Times)
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
Number of employees
Average number of contract employees
599.65
667.96
847.45
1,030.33
1,295.40
108.27
79.83
181.68
168.59
225.99
108.07
79.70
180.83
167.44
222.90
49.4
49.7
56.3
58.2
63.6
18.4
12.6
24.2
18.0
19.5
25.8
67.7
29.8
21.6
29.7
303,325
286,597
439,610
438,193
535,362
(88,993)
(40,373)
(70,738)
(32,676)
(68,789)
(192,721)
(172,713)
(254,371)
(252,060)
(334,648)
421,253
501,043
669,551
877,370
1,136,858
49,370
46,800
51,757
58,493
51,373
2,530
1,720
1,896
1,915
1,952
- The consolidated financial statements have been prepared based on IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
The Holding Company - Standalone Basis
(In millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Fiscal year
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Fiscal year end
March 2020
March 2021
March 2022
March 2023
March 2024
Operating revenue
Ordinary income
Net income
Common stock
Total number of shares issued (Shares)
Equity
Total assets
Equity per share (Yen) Dividend per share (Yen)
Interim dividend per share (Yen)
Earnings per share (Yen)
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
102,061
27,324
42,029
417,404
153,932
94,065
19,574
33,978
406,315
139,488
85,854
14,063
23,996
410,423
126,116
40,000
40,000
40,000
40,000
40,000
1,695,960,030
1,695,960,030
1,695,960,030
1,695,960,030
1,649,841,949
872,799
805,322
672,979
926,772
879,782
1,409,458
1,372,520
1,423,107
1,666,307
1,768,645
528.44
491.99
417.09
585.40
567.58
30
20
21
22
23
15.0
9.5
10.5
11.0
11.5
51.68
8.54
14.69
256.47
80.59
51.58
8.53
14.62
254.72
79.49
Capital adequacy ratio (%) Return on equity (%)
Price earnings ratio (Times) Payout ratio (%)
Number of employees1
Average number of contract employees
61.8
58.6
47.2
55.5
49.6
9.5
1.7
3.3
51.4
14.0
54.1
632.1
368.6
14.2
83.2
58.1
234.1
143.0
8.6
28.5
158
138
136
128
119
9
4
5
5
5
Total shareholder return (%)
Comparative indicator: TOPIX total return index (%)
Highest share price (Yen)2
Lowest share price (Yen)2
89.4
172.5
173.5
118.4
215.9
90.5
128.6
131.2
138.8
196.2
4,615
5,568
8,180
5,676
6,767
2,442.5
2,240.5
4,435
3,284
3,583
- The number of employees excludes contract employees.
- The highest and lowest share prices are those quoted on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange before April 3, 2022, and on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange after April 4, 2022.
History
Organizational Transitions
The Company was founded in March 1960 in Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan as the University Newspaper Advertising Company, publishing job advertisements in university newspapers. Following that, we began handling advertising for multiple university newspapers, and in October 1960, we established the University Advertising Co., Ltd. as a corporate organization. In 1962, we launched our publication Invitation to Companies, and in April 1963 changed the company name to the Japan Recruitment Center, Inc. In August 1963, the company name was further updated to Japan Recruit Center, Inc, a predecessor to today's Recruit Holdings, Co., Ltd. Please refer to the timeline below for further information regarding organizational transitions.
Business Fields Expansion
Recruit Group was established in 1960 as a job search magazine for university students. In 1962, we developed the "Ribbon Model," our guiding business model in which we create platforms that connect business clients with individual users. With this model, we have since widened our range of HR businesses to meet mid-career recruiting, placement, and staffing needs. We have also expanded into the life events and lifestyle fields to serve the housing, automobile, bridal, travel, dining, and beauty industries. Recently, we have introduced software as a service ("SaaS") business tools to support operations within small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs"), such as retailers and restaurants.
Digital Transformation
The Company began using computers at a time when their use was still limited, putting digitization into practice for increased efficiency. Following the introduction of a supercomputer in the 1980s, we transitioned from paper magazines to online media in the 1990s, and then to mobile platforms. Not only did this allow for faster and more convenient delivery of information, but it also transformed how individual users and business clients interact, through the development of groundbreaking tools such as online reservation systems. Today we continue the evolution of digital solutions through the development of SaaS solutions.
In the 2000s, the Company entered the global market with a bridal business in China. Although this ended with a withdrawal, this experience helped us
to shape our mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") strategy, and we later
Globalizationsucceeded in expanding our staffing businesses to the US, Europe, Australia and beyond. Further, the acquisitions of Indeed, Inc.1 in 2012 and Glassdoor LLC1 in 2018 have led to the successful establishment of our HR Technology SBU, spearheading the growth of the Company as a whole and bringing the number of countries we serve to over 60.
March 1960
Foundation. Started as an advertising agency specializing in job ads in
university newspapers.
1962
Published Invitation to Companies which consolidated recruitment
information for university students and established the two-sided
marketplace business model.
August 1963
Japan Recruit Center, Inc. was established, a predecessor to today's Recruit
Holdings Co., Ltd.
1968
Introduced the IBM 1130 Computing System, becoming the first company in
Japan to use this groundbreaking computer.
1971
Established Recruit Computer Print, a company specializing in digitized
pre-production processes focused on adopting leading-edge publishing
technologies.
1976
Launched operations in the housing information industry in response to the
oil crisis induced recession, and achieved rapid growth.
1980
Launched Travail, Japan's first career change magazine for women,
published 5 years prior to Japan's legislative enactment of The Equal
Employment Opportunity Law.
April 1984
Changed the company name to Recruit Co., Ltd.
1984
Launched the magazine Car Sensor. It was born from a training program for
new employees and focused on the used car market.
1985
Against the backdrop of the privatization of Japan's telecommunications
industry, launched Information Network Service operations and Remote
Computing Service operations.
1985
Established Recruit U.S.A. Inc. to support Japanese companies with local
hiring in the US.
1987
Established the Supercomputer Research Institute, aimed at developing
insights into how to meet the challenges and opportunities of the
approaching era of a data-driven society.
1990
Launched Jalan, a magazine about travel and leisure optimized for easier
booking.
1993
Launched Zexy, a bridal information magazine born from our new internal
business proposal system, "Ring."
1995
Launched Mix Juice (Currently2 ISIZE) marking the start of our online media
business.
1996
Digitized our job information magazines and launched RB on the NET
(Currently2 Rikunabi) and Digital B-ing (Currently2 Rikunabi Next).
2000
While the Company expanded its businesses in the field of life events such
as housing and bridal, it also launched lifestyle information magazine
HotPepper (Currently2 Hot Pepper Gourmet) which contains dining guides
and coupons.
2000
Launched ISIZE Travel (Currently2 Jalan net), a platform for making
accommodation reservations online.
2004
Launched the bridal information magazine Zexy in China. This experience
helped the Company shape M&A strategy for global expansion.
2007
Launched Hot Pepper Beauty, an online beauty salon appointment
reservation service.
January 2008
Moved the headquarters to Gran Tokyo SOUTH TOWER (Marunouchi 1-9-2,
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan)
July 2010
Acquired US-based staffing company, The CSI Companies, Inc.1 and
implemented our Unit Management System. With this acquisition, we began
M&A-driven global expansion.
2011
Launched Juken Sapuri (Currently2 Study Sapuri), an online learning service
for college entrance exams, then expanded into languages and other
subjects, successfully growing into an affordable high-quality online learning
platform.
2011
Acquired Staffmark Group, LLC1 in October, Advantage Resourcing Europe
B.V. (Currently2 RGF Staffing UK Limited)1 in December and expanded our
staffing business in the US and Europe.
2012
Developed SALON BOARD, a cloud-based online reservation management
system that improves operational efficiency at beauty salons through
digitization, replacing paper-based reservation books.
October 2012
Through an incorporation-type split the Company became a holding
company, Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd., and established the following
companies:
- Recruit Sumai Company Ltd.
- Recruit Marketing Partners Co., Ltd.
- Recruit Lifestyle Co., Ltd.
- Recruit Technologies Co., Ltd.
Through a joint incorporation-type split by Recruit Office Support Co., Ltd.1
newly established:
- Recruit Administration Co., Ltd. (Currently2 Recruit Co., Ltd.)1
Through an absorption-type split, transferred businesses to the following
100% subsidiaries of the Company:
- Recruit Career Co., Ltd.(Former Recruit Agent Co., Ltd.)
- Recruit Jobs Co., Ltd.(Former Recruit HR Marketing)
- Recruit Communications Co., Ltd.(Former Recruit Media
Communications Co., Ltd. )
October 2012
Acquired Indeed, Inc.1 (founded in 2004), a job search engine based in the
US. This marked our full entry into the HR technology business, which has
since revolutionized the HR industry through disruptive digital innovation.
2013
Released AirREGI, a point of sale (POS) system for SMEs of various
industries such as retailers and restaurants, using smartphones and tablets
to enhance operational efficiency of their businesses.
October 2014
Listed publicly on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
2015
Expanded AirREGI's functions and also launched AirPAY, a payment system
service that accepts various payment methods including credit cards,
electronic money, and QR Codes3.
2015
Established Recruit Institute of Technology (Currently2 Megagon Labs) to
work with external organizations on research and development of AI,
machine learning, and other new technologies.
