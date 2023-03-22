Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd
  News
  Summary
    6098   JP3970300004

RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD

(6098)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:57:24 2023-03-22 pm EDT
3702.00 JPY   +5.98%
03/22Recruit Holdings Shares Rise Sharply After Indeed, Glassdoor Job Cuts
DJ
03/01North American Morning Briefing: Chinese -2-
DJ
03/01European Midday Briefing: Stocks Advance on China -2-
DJ
Recruit Holdings Shares Rise Sharply After Indeed, Glassdoor Job Cuts

03/22/2023 | 10:34pm EDT
By Kosaku Narioka


Recruit Holdings Co. shares rose sharply in Tokyo Thursday morning after the owner of the Indeed and Glassdoor job sites raised its fiscal-year adjusted earnings forecasts and projected costs savings as a result of layoffs at the jobs sites.

The shares were recently 4.6% higher at 3,655 yen after rising as much as 5.4% earlier. The benchmark Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.4%.

Recruit said Thursday that it expected its earnings per share adjusted for non-recurring items to increase 0.8% to Y190.50 in the fiscal year ending March 31, up from its previous forecast of Y180.00, thanks to a drop in share-based compensation expenses for the job sites segment in its fourth quarter.

Recruit projected fiscal-year net profit to drop 9.0% to Y270.00 billion ($2.05 billion) and continued to expect fiscal-year revenue to rise 19% to Y3.425 trillion.

Indeed and Glassdoor said Wednesday that they plan to cut their workforce by about 15%, or 2,200 employees and 140 employees, respectively.

Recruit said it expected about Y18.0 billion of restructuring charges related to employee severance benefits and other associated costs in its fourth quarter.

Still, the workforce reduction will likely lower costs by about $500 million in the new fiscal year staring in April, the company said. Recruit said the job cuts were part of the company's measures to reduce operating expenses due to the challenging macroeconomic outlook.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 2233ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 1.93% 27466.61 Real-time Quote.3.26%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD 5.93% 3702 Delayed Quote.-17.48%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 446 B 25 974 M 25 974 M
Net income 2023 285 B 2 150 M 2 150 M
Net cash 2023 777 B 5 859 M 5 859 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 0,64%
Capitalization 5 523 B 41 634 M 41 634 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 51 757
Free-Float 82,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3 493,00 JPY
Average target price 5 189,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisayuki Idekoba President, CEO & Representative Director
Ayano Senaha COO, Director, Head-Personnel & Finance
Masumi Minegishi Chairman
Hiroaki Ogata Executive Officer & Head-Investment
Naoki Izumiya Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-17.48%41 205
PAYCHEX, INC.-7.35%39 756
TRINET GROUP, INC.14.12%4 720
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-3.55%2 769
BENEFIT ONE INC.0.47%2 325
SMS CO., LTD.-8.49%2 023
