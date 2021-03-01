Recruit : Notification of Results and Completion of Share Repurchases

March 1, 2021

Notification of Results and Completion of Share Repurchases

TOKYO, JAPAN (March 1, 2021) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6098) announced today, the results and the completion of its share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchases") announced on November 30, 2020.

Detail of the Share Repurchase

(1) Class of shares repurchased

(2) Total number of shares repurchased

(3) Total purchase price

(4) Period for the Share Repurchases

(5) Method of repurchases

References

Common stock of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. 4,267,100 shares 21,607,935,700 yen

From Monday, February 1, 2021 through Friday, February 26, 2021 (execution base)

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. through an appointed securities dealer with investment discretion

1. Details of the Share Repurchases resolved at the meeting of the Board of the Directors held on November 30, 2020

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased

(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased

(3) Total purchase price

(4) Period for the Share Repurchases

(5) Method of repurchases

Common stock of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. 20,000,000 shares (maximum)

(up to 1.21% of total number of shares issued and outstanding (excludes treasury stock))

70.0 billion yen (maximum)

From Monday, December 7, 2020 through Friday, February 26, 2021

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. through an appointed securities dealer with investment discretion

2. Total number of shares repurchased pursuant to the above resolution of the Board of Directors (as of February 26, 2021)

(1) Total number of shares repurchased

(2) Total purchase price

IR Contact:

15,157,100 shares 68,576,962,887 yen

