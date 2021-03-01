Log in
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6098)
Recruit : Notification of Results and Completion of Share Repurchases

03/01/2021 | 01:04am EST
March 1, 2021

Notification of Results and Completion of Share Repurchases

TOKYO, JAPAN (March 1, 2021) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6098) announced today, the results and the completion of its share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchases") announced on November 30, 2020.

Detail of the Share Repurchase

  • (1) Class of shares repurchased

  • (2) Total number of shares repurchased

  • (3) Total purchase price

  • (4) Period for the Share Repurchases

  • (5) Method of repurchases

References

Common stock of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. 4,267,100 shares 21,607,935,700 yen

From Monday, February 1, 2021 through Friday, February 26, 2021 (execution base)

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. through an appointed securities dealer with investment discretion

1. Details of the Share Repurchases resolved at the meeting of the Board of the Directors held on November 30, 2020

  • (1) Class of shares to be repurchased

  • (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased

  • (3) Total purchase price

  • (4) Period for the Share Repurchases

  • (5) Method of repurchases

Common stock of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. 20,000,000 shares (maximum)

(up to 1.21% of total number of shares issued and outstanding (excludes treasury stock))

70.0 billion yen (maximum)

From Monday, December 7, 2020 through Friday, February 26, 2021

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. through an appointed securities dealer with investment discretion

2. Total number of shares repurchased pursuant to the above resolution of the Board of Directors (as of February 26, 2021)

  • (1) Total number of shares repurchased

  • (2) Total purchase price

IR Contact:

15,157,100 shares 68,576,962,887 yen

Tokyo Investor Relations - Recruit_HD_IR@r.recruit.co.jphttps://recruit-holdings.com/ir/

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 229 B 20 915 M 20 915 M
Net income 2021 123 B 1 151 M 1 151 M
Net cash 2021 399 B 3 745 M 3 745 M
P/E ratio 2021 70,7x
Yield 2021 0,39%
Capitalization 8 653 B 81 130 M 81 205 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 49 370
Free-Float 78,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5 112,14 JPY
Last Close Price 5 281,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masumi Minegishi President, CEO & Representative Director
Hisayuki Idekoba COO, Director, Executive VP & GM-Finance
Hiroaki Ogata Executive Officer & Head-Investment
Naoki Izumiya Independent Outside Director
Hiroki Totoki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.22.22%81 130
PAYCHEX, INC.-2.26%32 843
TRINET GROUP, INC.-0.41%5 297
BENEFIT ONE INC.-11.93%4 008
SMS CO., LTD.-11.90%2 842
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-9.47%2 606
