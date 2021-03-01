Recruit : Notification of Results and Completion of Share Repurchases

March 1, 2021
Notification of Results and Completion of Share Repurchases
TOKYO, JAPAN (March 1, 2021) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6098) announced today, the results and the completion of its share repurchase program (the "Share Repurchases") announced on November 30, 2020.
Detail of the Share Repurchase
(1) Class of shares repurchased
(2) Total number of shares repurchased
(3) Total purchase price
(4) Period for the Share Repurchases
(5) Method of repurchases
References
Common stock of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. 4,267,100 shares 21,607,935,700 yen
From Monday, February 1, 2021 through Friday, February 26, 2021 (execution base)
Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. through an appointed securities dealer with investment discretion
1. Details of the Share Repurchases resolved at the meeting of the Board of the Directors held on November 30, 2020
Common stock of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. 20,000,000 shares (maximum)
(up to 1.21% of total number of shares issued and outstanding (excludes treasury stock))
70.0 billion yen (maximum)
From Monday, December 7, 2020 through Friday, February 26, 2021
Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. through an appointed securities dealer with investment discretion
2. Total number of shares repurchased pursuant to the above resolution of the Board of Directors (as of February 26, 2021)
IR Contact:
15,157,100 shares 68,576,962,887 yen
Tokyo Investor Relations - Recruit_HD_IR@r.recruit.co.jphttps://recruit-holdings.com/ir/