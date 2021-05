Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 2 238 B 20 461 M 20 461 M Net income 2021 128 B 1 174 M 1 174 M Net cash 2021 370 B 3 382 M 3 382 M P/E ratio 2021 63,2x Yield 2021 0,42% Capitalization 8 057 B 73 644 M 73 645 M EV / Sales 2021 3,43x EV / Sales 2022 3,10x Nbr of Employees 49 370 Free-Float 81,1% Chart RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 5 651,43 JPY Last Close Price 4 930,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 35,9% Spread / Average Target 14,6% Spread / Lowest Target -8,72% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Hisayuki Idekoba President, CEO & Representative Director Masumi Minegishi Chairman Hiroaki Ogata Executive Officer & Head-Investment Naoki Izumiya Independent Outside Director Hiroki Totoki Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 14.09% 73 644 PAYCHEX, INC. 7.44% 36 076 TRINET GROUP, INC. -0.45% 5 286 BENEFIT ONE INC. -5.90% 4 175 TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC. -8.77% 2 560 SMS CO., LTD. -25.59% 2 340