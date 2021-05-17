Recruit : Japan's Recruit targets 50% female executives within 10 years

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Staffing agency Recruit Holdings
Co Ltd said on Monday it aims to have women in half of
its senior executive roles within 10 years, setting an
industry-leading target in Japan where corporate leaders are
overwhelmingly male.
Women currently make up 10% of senior executives, 42% of
managers and 52% of total employees at Recruit, which in recent
years acquired employment sites Glassdoor and Indeed as part of
an overseas expansion drive.
"As a human resources business its our duty to target gender
parity," Recruit's new Chief Executive Hisayuki Idekoba told
reporters.
Recruit already defies many traditional corporate norms with
employees at the holding company on average aged 37 and having
worked for the company for less than six years in a departure
from the custom of lifetime employment.
Currently only two of Recruit's top executives are women -
its chief operating officer and the head of public relations.
It has taken 15 years to bring the ratio of female managers
to current levels, Idekoba said. He added that increasing
representation in higher corporate echelons depends on action
from early stage recruitment and a pipeline of candidates.
The target was announced as Recruit reported a 20% fall in
operating profit to 163 billion yen ($1.49 billion) in the year
ended March as the COVID-19 pandemic hit hiring activity.
Recruit forecast operating profit of 180-245 billion yen in
the current financial year, reflecting uncertainty over the
speed of the vaccination rollout and economic bounceback.
($1 = 109 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)