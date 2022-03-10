Log in
Recruiter com : Announces Results of Recruiter Index for February 2022

03/10/2022 | 12:34pm EST
Recruiter.com shares sentiment results and discusses job market trends

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE/ March 10, 2022, / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) (NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, has released the results of Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index® for February 2022.

The Recruiter Index showed that the job hopper economy is in full swing. 26 percent of recruiters reported that many of the candidates they were looking at have had three jobs over the past two years. The recent Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed that the "quits" rate for January of 2022 stayed 20% above the 2019 average.

"We are seeing the companies - that are financially able to - instead of making three hires, go make four hires, knowing there's going to be a job hopper among those four," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com, on CNBC's The Exchange. View the full interview on CNBC.

Candidate sentiment, a measure of how open candidates are to new roles, and the average recruiter sentiment, how recruiters feel about the current job market, both witnessed a decline this February.

Although recruiters aren't feeling great about the current job market, the number of roles recruiters are working on saw a sharp increase this month, up to 21 from 14 in January.

The number of remote roles recruiters have been working to fill continues to increase, claiming more than half the roles recruiters are working on (53 percent). Remote work also continued to be the number one priority (30 percent) for candidates when evaluating new opportunities, followed by compensation (21 percent) and work-life balance (19 percent).

When asking recruiters what they felt was the main reason employees are leaving their jobs, management snagged the number one spot (35 percent). Compensation (25 percent) and remote work (22 percent) were the runners-up.

Recruiters and talent acquisition professionals continue to be one of the most in-demand industries as the volume of employees seeking new opportunities rises, claiming the number four spot behind architecture/engineering, automotive, and apparel/fashion.

When recruiters were asked what roles they see the most demand for, the top 10 recruiting roles included:

  1. Architecture/engineering: 29 percent (+6 percent from January)
  2. Automotive: 27 percent (+15 percent from January)
  3. Apparel/Fashion: 20 percent (-3 percent from January)
  4. Recruiting/Staffing: 20 percent (+9 percent from January)
  5. Accounting/Auditing: 19 percent (-1 percent from January)
  6. IT/Software Engineering: 18 percent (+3 percent from January)
  7. Business Services: 15 percent (+10 percent from January)
  8. Medical/Healthcare: 11 percent (-5 percent from January)
  9. Hospitality: 4 percent (+3 percent from January)
  10. Sales: 4 percent (+1 percent from January)

The March Recruiter Index survey can be found here.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com® is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

Company Contact:

Nicole Gallina
Corporate Communications
investors@recruiter.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692564/Recruitercom-Announces-Results-of-Recruiter-Index-for-February-2022

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com Group Inc. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 17:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
