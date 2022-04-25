Log in
    RCRT   US75630B3033

RECRUITER.COM GROUP, INC.

(RCRT)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. - RCRT

04/25/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. ("Recruiter.com" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RCRT).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Recruiter.com and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On April 4, 2022, Zacks Small Cap Research published an article addressing Recruiter.com, entitled "RCRT: Recruiter.com Gets Off to a Slower Start in 2022 as Recruiters Need to Redeploy", stating that "2022 starts with challenges for Recruiter.com . . . as it works to redeploy recruiters to new customers."  Further, according to the article: "In Q4 the company took a reserve for a collection problem with a partner and as a result was required by the auditors to stop recognizing revenues from this partner and is now in litigation to collect. While some of the moneys owed may be ultimately collected, for the time being it a reserve was taken for bad debt. Specifically, Recruiter.com is currently pursuing two related collections matters against BKR Strategy Group." 

On this news, Recruiter.com's stock price fell $0.35 per share, or 14.17%, to close at $2.12 per share on April 4, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-recruitercom-group-inc---rcrt-301531473.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
