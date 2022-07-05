Recticel : CMA issues its Phase I decision with respect to the divestment by Recticel of its Engineered Foams business line to Carpenter

PRESS RELEASE
Regulated information - Inside information
Brussels, 05 July 2022 - 08:30 CET
CMA issues its Phase I decision with respect to
the divestment by Recticel of its Engineered Foams
business line to Carpenter
Recticel announces that on 4 July 2022 the UK Competition and Markets Authority (the "CMA") has issued its Phase I decision with respect to the divestment by Recticel of its Engineered Foams business line to Carpenter (the "Transaction") and has found that the Transaction would raise competition concerns in the UK market.
The CMA indicated that the Transaction would remove a close competitor of Carpenter's, with Recticel and Carpenter representing 2 of just 3 foam producers with plants in the UK. The affected UK Recticel Engineered Foams businesses represent 8.7% of the 2021 turnover of the Recticel Engineered Foams business.
Carpenter now has until 11 July 2022 to submit remedy proposals to address the CMA's competition concerns. The CMA then has a further 5 working days to consider whether to accept any remedy offer made by Carpenter instead of referring the case for an in-depth Phase 2 investigation.
Recticel will make further announcements in this respect in due course.
°°°
Press release - CMA - 05 July 2022 - 08:30 CET
Financial calendar
|
First half-year 2022 results
|
26.08.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Third quarter 2022 trading update
|
28.10.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
|
|
For additional information
|
|
|
|
RECTICEL
|
|
avenue du Bourget/Bourgetlaan 42, 1130 Brussels
|
PRESS
|
INVESTOR RELATIONS
|
Mr Olivier Chapelle
|
Mr Michel De Smedt
|
Tel: +32 2 775 18 01
|
Mobile: +32 479 91 11 38
|
chapelle.olivier@recticel.com
|
desmedt.michel@recticel.com
Recticel in a nutshell
Recticel is a Belgian industrial group with a solid European dimension and operations in Asia, the United States and Africa.
Recticel contributes to daily comfort with high-performance thermal insulation solutions for the construction industry and an extensive range of polyurethane foam products for industrial and domestic applications. Whilst focusing on industry-leading, customized solutions supported by sustainable innovations, Recticel strives to provide responsible answers to societal challenges, including climate change and conservation of resources.
The Insulation business line helps to reduce energy consumption with products marketed under well- known brands such as Eurowall®, Powerroof®, Powerdeck®, Powerwall® and Xentro®.
The Engineered Foams business offers a diversified and unique range of foams and systems, spanning transport, industrial, consumer goods and comfort applications.
With 3,556 employees operating in 43 locations in 19 countries, Recticel realized in 2021 consolidated sales of EUR 1,032.8 million (excluding the Bedding sales accounted for in discontinued operations as per IFRS 5).
Recticel (Euronext: REC - Reuters: RECTt.BR - Bloomberg: REC:BB) is listed on Euronext in Brussels.
The press release is available in English and Dutch on the website www.recticel.com
|
Press release - CMA - 05 July 2022 - 08:30 CET
|
2