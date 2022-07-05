Log in
    REC   BE0003656676

RECTICEL

(REC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-07-04 am EDT
14.02 EUR   -0.43%
Recticel : CMA issues its Phase I decision with respect to the divestment by Recticel of its Engineered Foams business line to Carpenter

07/05/2022 | 02:43am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information - Inside information

Brussels, 05 July 2022 - 08:30 CET

CMA issues its Phase I decision with respect to

the divestment by Recticel of its Engineered Foams

business line to Carpenter

Recticel announces that on 4 July 2022 the UK Competition and Markets Authority (the "CMA") has issued its Phase I decision with respect to the divestment by Recticel of its Engineered Foams business line to Carpenter (the "Transaction") and has found that the Transaction would raise competition concerns in the UK market.

The CMA indicated that the Transaction would remove a close competitor of Carpenter's, with Recticel and Carpenter representing 2 of just 3 foam producers with plants in the UK. The affected UK Recticel Engineered Foams businesses represent 8.7% of the 2021 turnover of the Recticel Engineered Foams business.

Carpenter now has until 11 July 2022 to submit remedy proposals to address the CMA's competition concerns. The CMA then has a further 5 working days to consider whether to accept any remedy offer made by Carpenter instead of referring the case for an in-depth Phase 2 investigation.

Recticel will make further announcements in this respect in due course.

°°°

Press release - CMA - 05 July 2022 - 08:30 CET

Financial calendar

First half-year 2022 results

26.08.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)

Third quarter 2022 trading update

28.10.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)

For additional information

RECTICEL

avenue du Bourget/Bourgetlaan 42, 1130 Brussels

PRESS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Mr Olivier Chapelle

Mr Michel De Smedt

Tel: +32 2 775 18 01

Mobile: +32 479 91 11 38

chapelle.olivier@recticel.com

desmedt.michel@recticel.com

Recticel in a nutshell

Recticel is a Belgian industrial group with a solid European dimension and operations in Asia, the United States and Africa.

Recticel contributes to daily comfort with high-performance thermal insulation solutions for the construction industry and an extensive range of polyurethane foam products for industrial and domestic applications. Whilst focusing on industry-leading, customized solutions supported by sustainable innovations, Recticel strives to provide responsible answers to societal challenges, including climate change and conservation of resources.

The Insulation business line helps to reduce energy consumption with products marketed under well- known brands such as Eurowall®, Powerroof®, Powerdeck®, Powerwall® and Xentro®.

The Engineered Foams business offers a diversified and unique range of foams and systems, spanning transport, industrial, consumer goods and comfort applications.

With 3,556 employees operating in 43 locations in 19 countries, Recticel realized in 2021 consolidated sales of EUR 1,032.8 million (excluding the Bedding sales accounted for in discontinued operations as per IFRS 5).

Recticel (Euronext: REC - Reuters: RECTt.BR - Bloomberg: REC:BB) is listed on Euronext in Brussels.

The press release is available in English and Dutch on the website www.recticel.com

Press release - CMA - 05 July 2022 - 08:30 CET

2

Disclaimer

Recticel SA published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 760 M 792 M 792 M
Net income 2022 372 M 387 M 387 M
Net cash 2022 383 M 399 M 399 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,89x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 781 M 815 M 815 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 866
Free-Float 72,6%
