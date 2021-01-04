Recticel : Capital increase through exercise of warrants - Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information - Inside information

Brussels, 23 December 2020 - 18:00 CET

Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007

Capital increase through exercise of warrants

Recticel announces that on 23 December 2020 its share capital has been increased following the exercise of (i) 13,500 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 23 June 2015 and (ii) 30,000 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 29 April 2016. This resulted in the issuance of 43,500 new ordinary shares, which will be admitted for trading on Euronext Brussels as of 28 December 2020.

This results in the following overview: before current Total subscribed capital (in EUR) 139 248 550 139 357 300 Total number of shares in issue (with voting rights) 55 699 420 55 742 920 Total number of outstanding warrants1 1 976 500 1 933 000

1 After correction for expired and/or cancelled warrant rights. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to 1 new ordinary share.

°°°