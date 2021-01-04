Recticel : Capital increase through exercise of warrants - Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007

PRESS RELEASE
Capital increase through exercise of warrants
Recticel announces that on 23 December 2020 its share capital has been increased following the exercise of (i) 13,500 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 23 June 2015 and (ii) 30,000 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 29 April 2016. This resulted in the issuance of 43,500 new ordinary shares, which will be admitted for trading on Euronext Brussels as of 28 December 2020.
This results in the following overview:
before
current
Total subscribed capital (in EUR)
139 248 550
139 357 300
Total number of shares in issue (with voting rights)
55 699 420
55 742 920
Total number of outstanding warrants1
1 976 500
1 933 000
1 After correction for expired and/or cancelled warrant rights. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to 1 new ordinary share.
Financial calendar
Annual results 2020
26.02.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)
First quarter 2021 trading update
27.04.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)
Annual General Meeting
25.05.2021 (at 10:00 AM CET)
First half-year 2021 results
27.08.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)
Third quarter 2021 trading update
29.10.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)
For additional information
RECTICEL
avenue du Bourget/Bourgetlaan
42, 1130 Brussels
PRESS
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Mr Olivier Chapelle
Mr Michel De Smedt
Tel: +32 2 775 18 01
Mobile: +32 479 91 11 38
chapelle.olivier@recticel.com
desmedt.michel@recticel.com
Recticel in a nutshell
Recticel is a Belgian Group w ith a strong European dimension, but it also operates in the rest of the w orld. Recticel (excluding minority stakes in joint ventures) employs 4,270 people in 41 establishments in 20 countries.
Recticel contributes to daily comfort w ith high performance insulation solutions, foam filling for seats, mattresses and slat bases of top brands and an extensive range of other industrial and domestic applications.
Within Recticel's Insulation segment, the high-quality thermal insulation products are marketed under the w ell- know n brands Eurow all®, Pow erroof®, Pow erdeck®, Pow erw all® and Xentro®. Recticel is also the Group behind the bedding brands (Beka®, Lattoflex®, Literie Bultex®, Schlaraffia®, Sembella®, Sw issflex®, Superba®, etc.) and GELTEX®.
In 2019 Recticel achieved combined sales of EUR 1.22 billion (IFRS 11 consolidated sales: EUR 1.0 billion).
Recticel (Euronext: REC - Reuters: RECTt.BR - Bloomberg: REC:BB) is listed on Euronext in Brussels.
The press release is available in English and Dutch on the website www.recticel.com
