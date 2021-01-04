Log in
Recticel : Capital increase through exercise of warrants - Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007

01/04/2021 | 06:02am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information - Inside information

Brussels, 23 December 2020 - 18:00 CET

Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007

Capital increase through exercise of warrants

Recticel announces that on 23 December 2020 its share capital has been increased following the exercise of (i) 13,500 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 23 June 2015 and (ii) 30,000 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 29 April 2016. This resulted in the issuance of 43,500 new ordinary shares, which will be admitted for trading on Euronext Brussels as of 28 December 2020.

This results in the following overview:

before

current

Total subscribed capital (in EUR)

139 248 550

139 357 300

Total number of shares in issue (with voting rights)

55 699 420

55 742 920

Total number of outstanding warrants1

1 976 500

1 933 000

1 After correction for expired and/or cancelled warrant rights. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to 1 new ordinary share.

Press release - Capital increase - 23 December 2020 - 18:00 CET

Financial calendar

Annual results 2020

26.02.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)

First quarter 2021 trading update

27.04.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)

Annual General Meeting

25.05.2021 (at 10:00 AM CET)

First half-year 2021 results

27.08.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)

Third quarter 2021 trading update

29.10.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)

For additional information

RECTICEL

avenue du Bourget/Bourgetlaan

42, 1130 Brussels

PRESS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Mr Olivier Chapelle

Mr Michel De Smedt

Tel: +32 2 775 18 01

Mobile: +32 479 91 11 38

chapelle.olivier@recticel.com

desmedt.michel@recticel.com

Recticel in a nutshell

Recticel is a Belgian Group w ith a strong European dimension, but it also operates in the rest of the w orld. Recticel (excluding minority stakes in joint ventures) employs 4,270 people in 41 establishments in 20 countries.

Recticel contributes to daily comfort w ith high performance insulation solutions, foam filling for seats, mattresses and slat bases of top brands and an extensive range of other industrial and domestic applications.

Within Recticel's Insulation segment, the high-quality thermal insulation products are marketed under the w ell- know n brands Eurow all®, Pow erroof®, Pow erdeck®, Pow erw all® and Xentro®. Recticel is also the Group behind the bedding brands (Beka®, Lattoflex®, Literie Bultex®, Schlaraffia®, Sembella®, Sw issflex®, Superba®, etc.) and GELTEX®.

In 2019 Recticel achieved combined sales of EUR 1.22 billion (IFRS 11 consolidated sales: EUR 1.0 billion).

Recticel (Euronext: REC - Reuters: RECTt.BR - Bloomberg: REC:BB) is listed on Euronext in Brussels.

The press release is available in English and Dutch on the website www.recticel.com

Press release - Capital increase - 23 December 2020 - 18:00 CET

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Recticel SA published this content on 23 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 11:01:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
