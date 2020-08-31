Recticel : First half-year 2020 results - Mitigated COVID-19 impact and key strategic moves

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information - Inside information

Brussels, 28 August 2020 - 07:00 CET

FIRST HALF-YEAR 2020 RESULTS

MITIGATED COVID-19 IMPACT & KEY STRATEGIC MOVES

Net sales: from EUR 453.8 million 1 to EUR 374.3 million (-17.5%), including a -0.5% currency effect

to EUR 374.3 million (-17.5%), including a -0.5% currency effect Adjusted EBITDA: from EUR 34.6 million 1 to EUR 19.0 million (-44.9%)

to EUR 19.0 million (-44.9%) Result of the period (share of the Group): from EUR 16.1 million to EUR 60.1 million, including net capital gain and result for the period from discontinued operations

Net financial debt: EUR 43.8 million (including EUR 55.2 million IFRS 16 lease obligations)

Closing of the divestments of the participation in Eurofoam and of the Automotive Interiors division

Olivier Chapelle (CEO): "After a good start of the year, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the topline of the Group from mid-March onwards, resulting in a sales decline of -3.0% in 1Q2020 and -32.3% in 2Q2020. After reaching a low point of -51.5% in April 2020 versus April 2019, the sales shortfall versus last year has improved to -35.4% in May and -9.3% in June. This recovery trend continues with July 2020 being -4.1% lower than July 2019.

After having ensured that all sanitary measures had been put in place in all our locations to protect our employees, the Group immediately implemented measures to reduce costs and preserve cash. These measures include the adjustment of the production capacity, the use of temporary unemployment, strict spending and capital expenditure control.

As a consequence, the cash consumption of our continued operations and the negative impact on Adjusted EBITDA have been reduced to the maximum extent possible.

On June 30th, the transactions related to the divestment of our participation in the Eurofoam joint venture and to the partial divestment of our Automotive Interiors division have been closed as planned and announced. As a consequence, the Group ended the second quarter with a net positive cash position of EUR 11.4 million (excluding the IFRS 16 lease obligations), and ample financial headroom to focus and engage in the execution of its growth strategy in its higher value added business segments."

OUTLOOK

Subject to there being no further COVID-19 impacts, the dynamics of the recovery observed during the 2nd quarter and the month of July lead the Group to expect the 2H2020 consolidated net sales and Adjusted EBITDA of its retained business to be at the level of 2H2019.

1 Following the partial divestment from Automotive Interiors on 30 June 2020 (see press release of 01 July 2020), Automotive Interiors is integrated in the consolidated accounts according to the 'equity method'. Due the loss of control as a result of the partial divestment of Automotive Interiors and the sale of Eurofoam, the 2019 consolidated income statement was restated to present their operations as discontinued operations.

To facilitate comparisons and understanding of the Group's underlying performance, all comments in this document on developments in revenue or results are made on a like-for-like basis unless otherwise indicated.

Following the divestment of 50% participation in Eurofoam, the publication of combined accounts has been discontinued.