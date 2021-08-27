Recticel : First half-year 2021 results - Strong volumes – Solid margins – Integration of FoamPartner

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information - Inside information

Brussels, 27 August 2021 - 07:00 CET

First half-year 2021 results

Strong volumes - Solid margins - Integration of FoamPartner²

Net sales increase from EUR 374.3 million 1 to EUR 596.2 million (+59.3%), of which 39.7% organic growth, 0.4% currency effect and a EUR 71.9 million contribution from 2Q2021 FoamPartner sales

to EUR 596.2 million (+59.3%), of which 39.7% organic growth, 0.4% currency effect and a EUR 71.9 million contribution from 2Q2021 FoamPartner sales Adjusted EBITDA: from EUR 19.0 million 1 to EUR 56.9 million

to EUR 56.9 million Result of the period (share of the Group): from EUR 60.1 million (including EUR 68.8 million result from discontinued operations) to EUR 28.0 million

Net financial debt³: EUR 206.6 million

Olivier Chapelle (CEO): "The positive sales trend observed during 1Q2021 continued in 2Q2021, driven by very strong demand in Insulation and solid demand in Engineered Foams. In Bedding, volumes are now improving due to the lifting of the mobility and business restrictions which still affected Germany and The Netherlands specifically during 1H2021.

The chemical raw materials supply remains very tight due to planned maintenance and new force majeure incidents at the premises of our suppliers, affecting primarily the MDI availability and pricing. Normalization of the situation remains difficult to predict, and we continue to adapt pricing where necessary.

The integration of FoamPartner in Engineered Foams progresses smoothly, and forecasted synergies at the horizon of 2023 are expected to reach EUR 18 million. The divestment process of the Bedding business is on track and binding offers are expected by the end of 3Q2021.

Due to some delay with the carve-out process, the closing of the acquisition of Gór-Stal's insulation board business is now expected to take place in the course of 4Q2021.

Finally, there will be an important change in the composition of the Group Management Committee: after 19 years of service as CFO and Member of the Group Management Committee, Jean-Pierre Mellen has decided to retire on 31 August 2021. He will be succeeded by Dirk Verbruggen, currently General Counsel & General Secretary, who will combine the CFO and General Counsel responsibilities . Dirk joined Recticel's Legal Department in 1999, and was appointed General Counsel & General Secretary and member of the Management Committee in 2012. Jean-Pierre will continue to provide support until August 2022 for special assignments and in order to ensure a smooth transition. I take the opportunity to warmly thank Jean-Pierre for his many contributions and total commitment to Recticel."

OUTLOOK

Our underlying end-use markets continue to show positive momentum in a still very volatile environment. Based upon the current trading, our Group confirms its expectation of an Adjusted EBITDA in a range between EUR 123 million to EUR 133 million for the full year 2021, including the contributions of FoamPartner (9 months) and its related synergies.