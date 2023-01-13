PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 13 January 2023 - 07:00 CET

Recticel Simfocor® receives Solar Impulse label for sustainability

Recticel is proud to announce that its Simfocor® thermo-acoustic insulation board is a certified 'Solar Impulse Efficient Solution'.

The label is awarded to products, services or processes combining credible environmental and economic performance. It also means that Simfocor® joins the Solar Impulse Foundation's list of #1000+ Solutions selected for their contribution to clean economic growth.

Simfocor® is part of the innovative 'Recticel Silence' insulation range and is currently commercialised in France and Spain.

Recycled thermal soundproofing fill for partition walls

In France alone, the social cost of noise pollution amounted to € 147 billion in 2021, almost double the cost in 2016.1 The problem is exacerbated by a general trend towards smaller housing and collective buildings. Simfocor® addresses this challenge with a thermo-acoustic solution designed for partition walls. Simple and versatile, it reduces sound intensity by up to 84%, representing a sound reduction improvement (ΔRw) of 8 dB, while providing extra thermal performance. Simfocor® is also a climate-friendly innovation as it is made of recycled PU foams from discarded mattresses (end of life).

The Solar Impulse Foundation

The Solar Impulse label was initiated by the visionary explorer Bertrand Piccard, who completed the first global circumnavigation in a solar-powered electric airplane. The Foundation seeks to address sustainability challenges while assuring economic viability.

Simfocor® now appears in the Foundation's Solutions Explorer, a unique search engine that showcases profitable climate solutions.

The certificate reflects Recticel's tireless pursuit of sustainable innovation and its firm commitment to the global goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

1 CNB-ADEME surveys published in 2021 and 2016.