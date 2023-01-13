PRESS RELEASE
Recticel Simfocor® receives Solar Impulse label for sustainability
Recticel is proud to announce that its Simfocor® thermo-acoustic insulation board is a certified 'Solar Impulse Efficient Solution'.
The label is awarded to products, services or processes combining credible environmental and economic performance. It also means that Simfocor® joins the Solar Impulse Foundation's list of #1000+ Solutions selected for their contribution to clean economic growth.
Simfocor® is part of the innovative 'Recticel Silence' insulation range and is currently commercialised in France and Spain.
Recycled thermal soundproofing fill for partition walls
In France alone, the social cost of noise pollution amounted to € 147 billion in 2021, almost double the cost in 2016.1 The problem is exacerbated by a general trend towards smaller housing and collective buildings. Simfocor® addresses this challenge with a thermo-acoustic solution designed for partition walls. Simple and versatile, it reduces sound intensity by up to 84%, representing a sound reduction improvement (ΔRw) of 8 dB, while providing extra thermal performance. Simfocor® is also a climate-friendly innovation as it is made of recycled PU foams from discarded mattresses (end of life).
The Solar Impulse Foundation
The Solar Impulse label was initiated by the visionary explorer Bertrand Piccard, who completed the first global circumnavigation in a solar-powered electric airplane. The Foundation seeks to address sustainability challenges while assuring economic viability.
Simfocor® now appears in the Foundation's Solutions Explorer, a unique search engine that showcases profitable climate solutions.
The certificate reflects Recticel's tireless pursuit of sustainable innovation and its firm commitment to the global goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.
1 CNB-ADEME surveys published in 2021 and 2016.
About Recticel
Recticel is a Belgian industrial group with a strong European dimension, but also with operations in Asia, Africa and the United States. End 2021, Recticel (including discontinued activities) employed 5,145 people in 53 establishments in 21 countries.
Recticel contributes to daily comfort with an extensive range of polyurethane foam products for industrial and domestic applications, with high performance thermal insulation solutions for the construction industry. Overall focus on industry-leading, customized solutions with a firm basis in sustainable innovation. In this respect, Recticel strives to provide sustainable answers to societal challenges, including climate protection and conservation of resources.
Within Recticel's Insulation boards segment, high-quality thermal insulation products are marketed under well- known brands such as Eurowall®, Powerroof®, Powerdeck®, Powerwall® and Xentro®.
The Insulated panels segment (Trimo) focuses on mid to high-end applications of roof and wall cladding, mostly in the non-residential market, under well-known brands such as Trimoterm, Qbiss One and Qbiss Screen.
Recticel has committed to the SBTi to become a net-zero emission company on Scopes 1 and 2 by 2030 and to reach net-zero on Scope 3 by 2050 at the latest.
In 2021 Recticel achieved consolidated sales of €1,032.8 million.
Recticel (Euronext: REC - Reuters: RECTt.BR - Bloomberg: REC:BB) is listed on Euronext in Brussels.
2