  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Recticel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REC   BE0003656676

RECTICEL

(REC)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:19 2023-01-12 am EST
17.28 EUR   +0.35%
01:40aRecticel : Simfocor® receives Solar Impulse label for sustainability
PU
01/12Recticel : Simfocor® receives the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” label
PU
2022UK Competition Watchdog Gives Notice Of Acceptance Of Carpenter's Undertakings In Recticel Takeover
MT
Recticel : Simfocor® receives Solar Impulse label for sustainability

01/13/2023 | 01:40am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Occasional information

Brussels, 13 January 2023 - 07:00 CET

Recticel Simfocor® receives Solar Impulse label for sustainability

Recticel is proud to announce that its Simfocor® thermo-acoustic insulation board is a certified 'Solar Impulse Efficient Solution'.

The label is awarded to products, services or processes combining credible environmental and economic performance. It also means that Simfocor® joins the Solar Impulse Foundation's list of #1000+ Solutions selected for their contribution to clean economic growth.

Simfocor® is part of the innovative 'Recticel Silence' insulation range and is currently commercialised in France and Spain.

Recycled thermal soundproofing fill for partition walls

In France alone, the social cost of noise pollution amounted to € 147 billion in 2021, almost double the cost in 2016.1 The problem is exacerbated by a general trend towards smaller housing and collective buildings. Simfocor® addresses this challenge with a thermo-acoustic solution designed for partition walls. Simple and versatile, it reduces sound intensity by up to 84%, representing a sound reduction improvement (ΔRw) of 8 dB, while providing extra thermal performance. Simfocor® is also a climate-friendly innovation as it is made of recycled PU foams from discarded mattresses (end of life).

The Solar Impulse Foundation

The Solar Impulse label was initiated by the visionary explorer Bertrand Piccard, who completed the first global circumnavigation in a solar-powered electric airplane. The Foundation seeks to address sustainability challenges while assuring economic viability.

Simfocor® now appears in the Foundation's Solutions Explorer, a unique search engine that showcases profitable climate solutions.

The certificate reflects Recticel's tireless pursuit of sustainable innovation and its firm commitment to the global goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

1 CNB-ADEME surveys published in 2021 and 2016.

Interested to know more?

Simfocor article on www.recticel.com

Click here for more information about Simfocor®

Find out more about the Solar Impulse Foundation

Browse the Solar Impulse Solutions Explorer

About Recticel

Recticel is a Belgian industrial group with a strong European dimension, but also with operations in Asia, Africa and the United States. End 2021, Recticel (including discontinued activities) employed 5,145 people in 53 establishments in 21 countries.

Recticel contributes to daily comfort with an extensive range of polyurethane foam products for industrial and domestic applications, with high performance thermal insulation solutions for the construction industry. Overall focus on industry-leading, customized solutions with a firm basis in sustainable innovation. In this respect, Recticel strives to provide sustainable answers to societal challenges, including climate protection and conservation of resources.

Within Recticel's Insulation boards segment, high-quality thermal insulation products are marketed under well- known brands such as Eurowall®, Powerroof®, Powerdeck®, Powerwall® and Xentro®.

The Insulated panels segment (Trimo) focuses on mid to high-end applications of roof and wall cladding, mostly in the non-residential market, under well-known brands such as Trimoterm, Qbiss One and Qbiss Screen.

Recticel has committed to the SBTi to become a net-zero emission company on Scopes 1 and 2 by 2030 and to reach net-zero on Scope 3 by 2050 at the latest.

In 2021 Recticel achieved consolidated sales of €1,032.8 million.

Recticel (Euronext: REC - Reuters: RECTt.BR - Bloomberg: REC:BB) is listed on Euronext in Brussels.

Financial calendar

Annual results 2022 results

28.02.2023 (07:00 AM CET)

First quarter 2023 trading update

28.04.2023 (07:00 AM CET)

Annual General Meeting

30.05.2023 (10:00 AM CET)

First half-year 2023 results

31.08.2023 (07:00 AM CET)

Third quarter 2023 trading update

27.10.2023 (07:00 AM CET)

Media & Investor Relations

Investor Relations

Olivier Chapelle

Dirk Verbruggen

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial & Legal Officer

chapelle.olivier@recticel.com

verbruggen.dirk@recticel.com

+32 2 775 18 01

+32 2 775 18 91

Recticel

avenue du Bourget/Bourgetlaan 42

1130 Brussels - Belgium

The press release is available in English and Dutch on www.recticel.com

Disclaimer

Recticel SA published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 06:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 667 M 721 M 721 M
Net income 2022 176 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2022 250 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 966 M 1 044 M 1 044 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 5 145
Free-Float 71,9%
Technical analysis trends RECTICEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,28 €
Average target price 19,83 €
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Chapelle CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Dirk Verbruggen Chief Financial, Legal & Compliance Officer
Johnny F. F. E. Thijs Chairman
Betty Bogaert Chief Information & Digitalisation Officer
Ingrid Merckx Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECTICEL11.20%1 044
AIR LIQUIDE8.35%81 133
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION5.93%74 653
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.57%41 958
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.12.81%30 211
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.5.21%20 297