Recticel : Special Shareholders Meeting authorises the sale of the Bedding business to Aquinos, as proposed by the Board of Directors

PRESS RELEASE
Brussels, 24 December 2021 - 11:00 CET
Special Shareholders Meeting authorises the sale
of the Bedding business to Aquinos, as proposed by the Board of Directors
At the Special Shareholders Meeting of Recticel, which took place today, all proposed resolutions regarding the sale of the Bedding business line to the Portuguese company Aquinos were approved. 65.70% of all outstanding shares were present or represented.
The shareholders authorised the proposed sale of the Bedding business by the Company to Aquinos Industry, SGPS, SA for a cash consideration based on an enterprise value of EUR
122.4 million on a cash and debt free basis, whereby the equity price will be determined on the basis of the actual net financial debt position and working capital position at completion of the transaction.
Of the votes casted 99.99% were in favour and 0.01% were against.
The shareholders also granted the power to the Board of Directors to negotiate, agree and execute the share purchase agreements and any other related transaction agreements, determine the final equity purchase price based on the net financial debt and the working capital position and any other terms and conditions for the sale, and to sign any further documents and perform any further acts that are required for the implementation of the proposed sale, including the carve-out of the Bedding business.
The transaction is expected to be closed in the course of the first quarter of 2022.
°°°
Financial calendar
|
Annual results 2021
|
25.02.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
First quarter 2022 trading update
|
28.04.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Annual General Meeting
|
31.05.2022 (at 10:00 AM CET)
|
First half -year 2022 results
|
26.08.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Third quarter 2022 trading update
|
28.10.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
|
For additional information
RECTICEL
avenue du Bourget/Bourgetlaan 42, 1130 Brussels
|
PRESS
|
INVESTOR RELATIONS
|
Mr Olivier Chapelle
|
Mr Michel De Smedt
|
Tel: +32 2 775 18 01
|
Mobile: +32 479 91 11 38
|
chapelle.olivier@recticel.com
|
desmedt.michel@recticel.com
Recticel in a nutshell
Recticel is a Belgian industrial group with a strong European dimension, but also with operations in Asia,
Africa and the United States. After the acquisition of FoamPartner (April 2021), Recticel employs 5,235 people in 53 establishments in 21 countries.
Recticel contributes to daily comfort with an extensive range of polyurethane foam products for industrial and domestic applications, with high performance thermal insulation solutions for the construction industry and with mattresses and slat bases of to p brands. Overall focus is put on industry-leading, customized solutions with a firm basis in sustainable innovation. In this respect, Recticel strives to provide sustainable answers to societal challenges, including climate protection and conservation of resources.
Recticel Engineered Foams offers a wide and unique range of foams and systems, spanning industrial, automotive and comfort applications.
Within Recticel's Insulation segment, high-quality thermal insulation products are marketed under well- known brands such as Eurowall®, Powerroof®, Powerdeck®, Powerwall® and Xentro®.
Recticel is also the Group behind the bedding brands (Beka®, Lattoflex®, Literie Bultex®, Schlaraffia®, Sembella®, Swissflex®, Superba®, etc.) and GELTEX®.
In 2020 Recticel achieved consolidated sales of EUR 828.8 million.
Recticel (Euronext: REC - Reuters: RECTt.BR - Bloomberg: REC:BB) is listed on Euronext in Brussels.
