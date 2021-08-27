Recticel : first half-year 2021 report PDF - 448.75 KB

STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2021 RECTICEL INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PER 30 JUNE 2021 TABLE OF CONTENTS INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

I.1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

I.2. EARNINGS PER SHARE

I.3. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

I.4. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

I.5. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

I.6. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

I.7. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2021 I.7.1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANTACCOUNTING POLICIES I.7.2. CHANGES IN SIGNIFICANTACCOUNTING POLICIES I.7.3. POTENTIAL IMPACT OF NEW STANDARDS WHICH ARE YET NOT APPLICABLE I.7.4. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ASSESSMENTS AND PRINCIPAL SOURCES OF UNCERTAINTY I.7.5. CHANGES IN SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION I.7.6. BUSINESS SEGMENTS I.7.7. CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT I.7.8. CONENSED BALANCE SHEET I.7.9. MISCELLANEOUS MANAGEMENT REPORT ON THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECLARATION BY THE RESPONSIBLE OFFICERS IV. GLOSSARY Recticel - Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2021 - 1 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The condensed consolidated financial statements have been authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 26 August 2021. I.1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Group Recticel Notes * 1H2021 1H2020 in thousand EUR Sales I.7.6. 596 162 374 262 Distribution costs ( 31 951) ( 25 620) Cost of sales ( 454 808) ( 283 299) Gross profit 109 403 65 343 General and administrative expenses ( 37 704) ( 28 589) Sales and marketing expenses ( 34 571) ( 29 881) Research and development expenses ( 4 940) ( 4 901) Impairment of goodwill, intangible and tangible assets 0 ( 2 083) Other operating revenues 1.7.7.1 2 755 3 640 Other operating expenses 1.7.7.1 ( 11 917) ( 6 834) Income from associates 2 547 420 Operating profit (loss) I.7.6. 23 573 ( 2 885) Interest income 306 589 Interest expenses ( 3 191) ( 2 330) Other financial income 3 223 3 568 Other financial expenses ( 2 147) ( 4 378) Financial result I.7.7.2. ( 1 809) ( 2 551) Income from other associates 2 572 ( 2 954) Change in fair value of option structures ( 4 865) 1 702 Result of the period before taxes 17 471 ( 6 688) Income taxes 9 485 ( 2 045) Result of the period after taxes - continuing operations 26 956 ( 8 733) Result from discontinued operations 1.7.7.4. 1 287 68 812 Result of the period after taxes - continuing and discontinued 28 243 60 079 operations of which non-controlling interests 289 ( 31) of which share of the Group 27 954 60 110 * The accompanying notes are an integral part of this income statement. Following the partial divestment from Automotive Interiors on 30 June 2020 (see press release of 01 July 2020), Automotive Interiors is integrated in the consolidated accounts according to the 'equity method'.

To facilitate comparisons and understanding of the Group's underlying performance, all comments in this document on developments in revenue or results are made on a like -for-like basis unless otherwise indicated. Income from associates = income from associates considered as being part of the Group's core business are integrated in

Operating profit (loss); i.e. Orsafoam

Income from other associates = income from associates not considered as being part of the Group's core business are not integrated in Operating profit (loss); i.e. Proseat and TEMDA2 (formerly Automotive Interiors) Recticel - Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2021 - 2 -

I.2. EARNINGS PER SHARE in EUR 1H2021 1H2020 Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) 55 893 420 55 397 439 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (before dilution effect) 55 461 573 54 959 861 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (after dilution effect) 56 162 796 55 154 501 Earnings per share - continuing operations 0.49 ( 0.16) Earnings per shares - discontinued operations 0.02 1.25 Earnings per share of continuing and discontinued operations 0.51 1.09 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic 0.49 ( 0.16) Diluted 0.48 ( 0.16) Earnings per share from discontinued operations Basic 0.02 1.25 Diluted 0.02 1.25 Net book value 6.35 5.98 The basic earnings per share are calculated on the basis of the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period. The diluted earnings per share are calculated on the basis of the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period, increased for the warrants in-the-money. Recticel - Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2021 - 3 -

I.3. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Group Recticel in thousand EUR Result for the period after taxes Other comprehensive income Items that will not subsequently be recycled to profit and loss Actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefits recognized in equity Deferred taxes on actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefits Currency translation differences Joint ventures & associates 1H2021 1H2020 28 243 60 080 3 819 2 100 ( 457) ( 452) ( 132) 195 0 ( 246) Total 3 230 1 597 Items that subsequently may be recycled to profit and loss Hedging reserves 29 0 Currency translation differences 2 913 ( 13 816) Foreign currency translation reserve difference recycled in the income statement 0 18 345 Deferred taxes on retained earnings 288 ( 1) Joint ventures & associates 0 2 003 Total 3 230 6 532 Other comprehensive income net of tax 6 460 8 129 Total comprehensive income for the period 34 703 68 209 Total comprehensive income for the period 34 703 68 209 of which attributable to the owners of the parent 34 414 68 239 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 289 ( 31) Recticel - Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2021 - 4 -

I.4. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION in thousand EUR Group Recticel Notes* 30 JUN 2021 31 DEC 2020 Intangible assets 44 070 14 806 Goodwill I.7.8.1. 34 578 24 139 Property, plant & equipment 327 525 173 000 Right-of-use assets 84 178 75 377 Investment property 5 331 3 331 Investments in associates 12 885 12 351 Investments in other associates 11 731 11 030 Non-current receivables 21 463 25 760 Deferred tax assets 37 909 25 298 Prepaid for defined benefit plans 1 897 0 Non-currrent assets 581 567 365 092 Inventories 152 330 90 833 Trade receivables 168 426 102 726 Other receivables and other financial assets 36 268 57 929 Income tax receivables 2 390 1 452 Other investments 170 170 Cash and cash equivalents 87 597 79 255 Assets held for sale 1 300 1 300 Current assets 448 481 333 665 TOTAL ASSETS 1 030 048 698 757 Capital 139 734 139 357 Share premium 131 780 131 267 Share capital 271 514 270 624 Treasury shares ( 1 450) ( 1 450) Other reserves ( 18 747) ( 22 487) Retained earnings 110 968 98 760 Hedging and translation reserves ( 8 431) ( 11 372) Equity (share of the Group) 353 854 334 075 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 994 705 Total equity 354 848 334 780 Employee benefit liabilities 50 897 52 342 Provisions 19 263 18 979 Deferred tax liabilities 32 794 12 173 Financial liabilities I.7.8.3. 284 493 70 426 Other amounts payable 76 26 Non-current liabilities 387 523 153 946 Provisions 5 991 1 598 Financial liabilities I.7.8.3. 9 877 14 403 Deferred payable for share investment 18 196 0 Trade payables 125 676 88 923 Current contract liabilities 18 067 15 183 Income tax payables 3 414 1 045 Other amounts payable 106 456 88 879 Current liabilities 287 677 210 031 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1 030 048 698 757 The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement of financial position. See also note I.7.7.3. on Business combinations and I.7.7.4. Discontinued operations. Recticel - Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2021 - 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.