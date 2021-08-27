Log in
Recticel : first half-year 2021 report PDF - 448.75 KB

08/27/2021 | 02:21am EDT
STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF-YEARENDING 30 JUNE 2021

RECTICEL

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PER 30 JUNE 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  1. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
    I.1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
    I.2. EARNINGS PER SHARE
    I.3. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
    I.4. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
    I.5. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
    I.6. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
    I.7. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2021

I.7.1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANTACCOUNTING POLICIES

I.7.2. CHANGES IN SIGNIFICANTACCOUNTING POLICIES

I.7.3. POTENTIAL IMPACT OF NEW STANDARDS WHICH ARE YET NOT APPLICABLE I.7.4. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ASSESSMENTS AND PRINCIPAL SOURCES OF

UNCERTAINTY

I.7.5. CHANGES IN SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION I.7.6. BUSINESS SEGMENTS

I.7.7. CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT I.7.8. CONENSED BALANCE SHEET I.7.9. MISCELLANEOUS

  1. MANAGEMENT REPORT ON THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
  1. DECLARATION BY THE RESPONSIBLE OFFICERS

IV.

  1. GLOSSARY

Recticel - Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2021

- 1 -

  1. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 26 August 2021.

I.1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Group Recticel

Notes *

1H2021

1H2020

in thousand EUR

Sales

I.7.6.

596 162

374 262

Distribution costs

( 31 951)

( 25 620)

Cost of sales

( 454 808)

( 283 299)

Gross profit

109 403

65 343

General and administrative expenses

( 37 704)

( 28 589)

Sales and marketing expenses

( 34 571)

( 29 881)

Research and development expenses

( 4 940)

( 4 901)

Impairment of goodwill, intangible and tangible assets

0

( 2 083)

Other operating revenues

1.7.7.1

2 755

3 640

Other operating expenses

1.7.7.1

( 11 917)

( 6 834)

Income from associates 2

547

420

Operating profit (loss)

I.7.6.

23 573

( 2 885)

Interest income

306

589

Interest expenses

( 3 191)

( 2 330)

Other financial income

3 223

3 568

Other financial expenses

( 2 147)

( 4 378)

Financial result

I.7.7.2.

( 1 809)

( 2 551)

Income from other associates 2

572

( 2 954)

Change in fair value of option structures

( 4 865)

1 702

Result of the period before taxes

17 471

( 6 688)

Income taxes

9 485

( 2 045)

Result of the period after taxes - continuing operations

26 956

( 8 733)

Result from discontinued operations

1.7.7.4.

1 287

68 812

Result of the period after taxes - continuing and discontinued

28 243

60 079

operations

of which non-controlling interests

289

( 31)

of which share of the Group

27 954

60 110

* The accompanying notes are an integral part of this income statement.

  1. Following the partial divestment from Automotive Interiors on 30 June 2020 (see press release of 01 July 2020), Automotive Interiors is integrated in the consolidated accounts according to the 'equity method'.
    To facilitate comparisons and understanding of the Group's underlying performance, all comments in this document on developments in revenue or results are made on a like -for-like basis unless otherwise indicated.
  2. Income from associates = income from associates considered as being part of the Group's core business are integrated in
    Operating profit (loss); i.e. Orsafoam
    Income from other associates = income from associates not considered as being part of the Group's core business are not integrated in Operating profit (loss); i.e. Proseat and TEMDA2 (formerly Automotive Interiors)

Recticel - Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2021

- 2 -

I.2. EARNINGS PER SHARE

in EUR

1H2021

1H2020

Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares)

55 893 420

55 397 439

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (before dilution effect)

55 461 573

54 959 861

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (after dilution effect)

56 162 796

55 154 501

Earnings per share - continuing operations

0.49

( 0.16)

Earnings per shares - discontinued operations

0.02

1.25

Earnings per share of continuing and discontinued operations

0.51

1.09

Earnings per share from continuing operations

Basic

0.49

( 0.16)

Diluted

0.48

( 0.16)

Earnings per share from discontinued operations

Basic

0.02

1.25

Diluted

0.02

1.25

Net book value

6.35

5.98

The basic earnings per share are calculated on the basis of the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.

The diluted earnings per share are calculated on the basis of the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period, increased for the warrants in-the-money.

Recticel - Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2021

- 3 -

I.3. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Group Recticel

in thousand EUR

Result for the period after taxes

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not subsequently be recycled to profit and loss

Actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefits recognized in equity Deferred taxes on actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefits Currency translation differences

Joint ventures & associates

1H2021 1H2020

28 243

60 080

3 819

2 100

(

457)

(

452)

(

132)

195

0

(

246)

Total

3 230

1 597

Items that subsequently may be recycled to profit and loss

Hedging reserves

29

0

Currency translation differences

2 913

( 13 816)

Foreign currency translation reserve difference recycled in the income statement

0

18 345

Deferred taxes on retained earnings

288

( 1)

Joint ventures & associates

0

2 003

Total

3 230

6 532

Other comprehensive income net of tax

6 460

8 129

Total comprehensive income for the period

34 703

68 209

Total comprehensive income for the period

34 703

68 209

of which attributable to the owners of the parent

34 414

68 239

of which attributable to non-controlling interests

289

( 31)

Recticel - Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2021

- 4 -

I.4. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

in thousand EUR

Group Recticel

Notes*

30 JUN 2021

31 DEC 2020

Intangible assets

44 070

14 806

Goodwill

I.7.8.1.

34 578

24 139

Property, plant & equipment

327 525

173 000

Right-of-use assets

84 178

75 377

Investment property

5 331

3 331

Investments in associates

12 885

12 351

Investments in other associates

11 731

11 030

Non-current receivables

21 463

25 760

Deferred tax assets

37 909

25 298

Prepaid for defined benefit plans

1 897

0

Non-currrent assets

581 567

365 092

Inventories

152 330

90 833

Trade receivables

168 426

102 726

Other receivables and other financial assets

36 268

57 929

Income tax receivables

2 390

1 452

Other investments

170

170

Cash and cash equivalents

87 597

79 255

Assets held for sale

1 300

1 300

Current assets

448 481

333 665

TOTAL ASSETS

1 030 048

698 757

Capital

139 734

139 357

Share premium

131 780

131 267

Share capital

271 514

270 624

Treasury shares

( 1 450)

( 1 450)

Other reserves

( 18 747)

( 22 487)

Retained earnings

110 968

98 760

Hedging and translation reserves

( 8 431)

( 11 372)

Equity (share of the Group)

353 854

334 075

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

994

705

Total equity

354 848

334 780

Employee benefit liabilities

50 897

52 342

Provisions

19 263

18 979

Deferred tax liabilities

32 794

12 173

Financial liabilities

I.7.8.3.

284 493

70 426

Other amounts payable

76

26

Non-current liabilities

387 523

153 946

Provisions

5 991

1 598

Financial liabilities

I.7.8.3.

9 877

14 403

Deferred payable for share investment

18 196

0

Trade payables

125 676

88 923

Current contract liabilities

18 067

15 183

Income tax payables

3 414

1 045

Other amounts payable

106 456

88 879

Current liabilities

287 677

210 031

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1 030 048

698 757

  • The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement of financial position. See also note I.7.7.3. on Business combinations and I.7.7.4. Discontinued operations.

Recticel - Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2021

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Recticel SA published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
