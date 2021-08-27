Recticel : first half-year 2021 report PDF - 448.75 KB

STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF-YEARENDING 30 JUNE 2021
RECTICEL
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PER 30 JUNE 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
I.1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
I.2. EARNINGS PER SHARE
I.3. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
I.4. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
I.5. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
I.6. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
I.7. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2021
I.7.1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANTACCOUNTING POLICIES
I.7.2. CHANGES IN SIGNIFICANTACCOUNTING POLICIES
I.7.3. POTENTIAL IMPACT OF NEW STANDARDS WHICH ARE YET NOT APPLICABLE I.7.4. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ASSESSMENTS AND PRINCIPAL SOURCES OF
UNCERTAINTY
I.7.5. CHANGES IN SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION I.7.6. BUSINESS SEGMENTS
I.7.7. CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT I.7.8. CONENSED BALANCE SHEET I.7.9. MISCELLANEOUS
MANAGEMENT REPORT ON THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
-
DECLARATION BY THE RESPONSIBLE OFFICERS
IV.
GLOSSARY
Recticel - Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2021
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 26 August 2021.
I.1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Group Recticel
|
1H2021
1H2020
in thousand EUR
Sales
I.7.6.
596 162
374 262
Distribution costs
( 31 951)
( 25 620)
Cost of sales
( 454 808)
( 283 299)
Gross profit
109 403
65 343
General and administrative expenses
( 37 704)
( 28 589)
Sales and marketing expenses
( 34 571)
( 29 881)
Research and development expenses
( 4 940)
( 4 901)
Impairment of goodwill, intangible and tangible assets
0
( 2 083)
Other operating revenues
1.7.7.1
2 755
3 640
Other operating expenses
1.7.7.1
( 11 917)
( 6 834)
Income from associates 2
547
420
Operating profit (loss)
I.7.6.
23 573
( 2 885)
Interest income
306
589
Interest expenses
( 3 191)
( 2 330)
Other financial income
3 223
3 568
Other financial expenses
( 2 147)
( 4 378)
Financial result
I.7.7.2.
( 1 809)
( 2 551)
Income from other associates 2
572
( 2 954)
Change in fair value of option structures
( 4 865)
1 702
Result of the period before taxes
17 471
( 6 688)
Income taxes
9 485
( 2 045)
Result of the period after taxes - continuing operations
26 956
( 8 733)
Result from discontinued operations
1.7.7.4.
1 287
68 812
Result of the period after taxes - continuing and discontinued
28 243
60 079
operations
of which non-controlling interests
289
( 31)
of which share of the Group
27 954
60 110
* The accompanying notes are an integral part of this income statement.
Following the partial divestment from Automotive Interiors on 30 June 2020 (see press release of 01 July 2020), Automotive Interiors is integrated in the consolidated accounts according to the 'equity method'.
To facilitate comparisons and understanding of the Group's underlying performance, all comments in this document on developments in revenue or results are made on a like -for-like basis unless otherwise indicated.
Income from associates = income from associates considered as being part of the Group's core business are integrated in
Operating profit (loss); i.e. Orsafoam
Income from other associates = income from associates not considered as being part of the Group's core business are not integrated in Operating profit (loss); i.e. Proseat and TEMDA2 (formerly Automotive Interiors)
Recticel - Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2021
I.2. EARNINGS PER SHARE
in EUR
1H2021
1H2020
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares)
55 893 420
55 397 439
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (before dilution effect)
55 461 573
54 959 861
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (after dilution effect)
56 162 796
55 154 501
Earnings per share - continuing operations
0.49
( 0.16)
Earnings per shares - discontinued operations
0.02
1.25
Earnings per share of continuing and discontinued operations
0.51
1.09
Earnings per share from continuing operations
Basic
0.49
( 0.16)
Diluted
0.48
( 0.16)
Earnings per share from discontinued operations
Basic
0.02
1.25
Diluted
0.02
1.25
Net book value
6.35
5.98
The basic earnings per share are calculated on the basis of the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.
The diluted earnings per share are calculated on the basis of the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period, increased for the warrants in-the-money.
Recticel - Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2021
|
I.3. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group Recticel
in thousand EUR
Result for the period after taxes
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not subsequently be recycled to profit and loss
Actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefits recognized in equity Deferred taxes on actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefits Currency translation differences
Joint ventures & associates
1H2021 1H2020
|
|
2 100
(
457)
(
452)
(
132)
|
|
0
(
246)
Total
3 230
1 597
Items that subsequently may be recycled to profit and loss
Hedging reserves
29
0
Currency translation differences
2 913
( 13 816)
Foreign currency translation reserve difference recycled in the income statement
0
18 345
Deferred taxes on retained earnings
288
( 1)
Joint ventures & associates
0
2 003
Total
3 230
6 532
Other comprehensive income net of tax
6 460
8 129
Total comprehensive income for the period
34 703
68 209
Total comprehensive income for the period
34 703
68 209
of which attributable to the owners of the parent
34 414
68 239
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
289
( 31)
Recticel - Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2021
I.4. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
in thousand EUR
Group Recticel
Notes*
30 JUN 2021
31 DEC 2020
Intangible assets
44 070
14 806
Goodwill
I.7.8.1.
34 578
24 139
Property, plant & equipment
327 525
173 000
Right-of-use assets
84 178
75 377
Investment property
5 331
3 331
Investments in associates
12 885
12 351
Investments in other associates
11 731
11 030
Non-current receivables
21 463
25 760
Deferred tax assets
37 909
25 298
Prepaid for defined benefit plans
1 897
0
Non-currrent assets
581 567
365 092
Inventories
152 330
90 833
Trade receivables
168 426
102 726
Other receivables and other financial assets
36 268
57 929
Income tax receivables
2 390
1 452
Other investments
170
170
Cash and cash equivalents
87 597
79 255
Assets held for sale
1 300
1 300
Current assets
448 481
333 665
TOTAL ASSETS
1 030 048
698 757
Capital
139 734
139 357
Share premium
131 780
131 267
Share capital
271 514
270 624
Treasury shares
( 1 450)
( 1 450)
Other reserves
( 18 747)
( 22 487)
Retained earnings
110 968
98 760
Hedging and translation reserves
( 8 431)
( 11 372)
Equity (share of the Group)
353 854
334 075
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
994
705
Total equity
354 848
334 780
Employee benefit liabilities
50 897
52 342
Provisions
19 263
18 979
Deferred tax liabilities
32 794
12 173
Financial liabilities
I.7.8.3.
284 493
70 426
Other amounts payable
76
26
Non-current liabilities
387 523
153 946
Provisions
5 991
1 598
Financial liabilities
I.7.8.3.
9 877
14 403
Deferred payable for share investment
18 196
0
Trade payables
125 676
88 923
Current contract liabilities
18 067
15 183
Income tax payables
3 414
1 045
Other amounts payable
106 456
88 879
Current liabilities
287 677
210 031
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1 030 048
698 757
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement of financial position. See also note I.7.7.3. on Business combinations and I.7.7.4. Discontinued operations.
Recticel - Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2021
