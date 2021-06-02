Log in
    REC   BE0003656676

RECTICEL

(REC)
  Report
Recticel : Capital increase through exercise of warrants - Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007

06/02/2021 | 05:35am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information - Inside information

Brussels, 31 May 2021 - 18:00 CET

Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007

Capital increase through exercise of warrants

Recticel announces that on 31 May 2021 its share capital has been increased following the exercise of (i) 21,000 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 23 June 2015 and (ii) 12,500 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 30 June 2017. This resulted in the issuance of 33,500 new ordinary shares, which will be admitted for trading on Euronext Brussels as of 02 June 2021.

This results in the following overview:

before

current

Total subscribed capital (in EUR)

139 598 550

139 682 300

Total number of shares in issue (with voting rights)

55 839 420

55 872 920

Total number of outstanding warrants1

1 836 500

1 803 000

1 After correction for expired and/or cancelled warrant rights. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to 1 new ordinary share.

°°°

Financial calendar

First half -year 2021 results

27.08.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)

Third quarter 2021 trading update

29.10.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)

Annual results 2021

25.02.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)

First quarter 2022 trading update

28.04.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)

Annual General Meeting

31.05.2022 (at 10:00 AM CET)

First half -year 2022 results

26.08.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)

Third quarter 2022 trading update

28.10.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)

For additional information

RECTICEL

avenue du Bourget/Bourgetlaan 42, 1130 Brussels

PRESS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Mr Olivier Chapelle

Mr Michel De Smedt

Tel: +32 2 775 18 01

Mobile: +32 479 91 11 38

chapelle.olivier@recticel.com

desmedt.michel@recticel.com

Recticel in a nutshell

Recticel is a Belgian Group with a strong European dimension, but it also operates in the rest of the world. Recticel (excluding minority stakes in joint ventures) employs 4,221 people in 41 establishments in 20 countries.

Recticel contributes to daily comfort with high performance insulation solutions, mattresses and slat bases of top brands and an extensive range of polyurethane foam products for industrial and domestic applications.

Within Recticel's Insulation segment, the high-quality thermal insulation products are marketed under the well - known brands Eurowall®, Powerroof®, Powerdeck®, Powerwall® and Xentro®. Recticel is also the Group behind the bedding brands (Beka®, Lattoflex®, Literie Bultex®, Schlaraffia®, Sembella®, Swissflex®, Superba®, etc.) and GELTEX®.

In 2020 Recticel achieved consolidated sales of EUR 828.8 million.

Recticel (Euronext: REC - Reuters: RECTt.BR - Bloomberg: REC:BB) is listed on Euronext in Brussels.

The press release is available in English and Dutch on the website www.recticel.com

Disclaimer

Recticel SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 09:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
