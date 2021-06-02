Recticel : Capital increase through exercise of warrants - Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information - Inside information

Brussels, 31 May 2021 - 18:00 CET

Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007

Capital increase through exercise of warrants

Recticel announces that on 31 May 2021 its share capital has been increased following the exercise of (i) 21,000 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 23 June 2015 and (ii) 12,500 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 30 June 2017. This resulted in the issuance of 33,500 new ordinary shares, which will be admitted for trading on Euronext Brussels as of 02 June 2021.

This results in the following overview: before current Total subscribed capital (in EUR) 139 598 550 139 682 300 Total number of shares in issue (with voting rights) 55 839 420 55 872 920 Total number of outstanding warrants1 1 836 500 1 803 000

1 After correction for expired and/or cancelled warrant rights. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to 1 new ordinary share.

