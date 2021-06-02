Recticel : Capital increase through exercise of warrants - Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007

PRESS RELEASE
Regulated information - Inside information
Brussels, 31 May 2021 - 18:00 CET
Disclosure in accordance with the provisions of the Act of 2 May 2007
Capital increase through exercise of warrants
Recticel announces that on 31 May 2021 its share capital has been increased following the exercise of (i) 21,000 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 23 June 2015 and (ii) 12,500 warrants of the warrant plan issued on 30 June 2017. This resulted in the issuance of 33,500 new ordinary shares, which will be admitted for trading on Euronext Brussels as of 02 June 2021.
|
This results in the following overview:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
before
|
current
|
Total subscribed capital (in EUR)
|
139 598 550
|
139 682 300
|
Total number of shares in issue (with voting rights)
|
55 839 420
|
55 872 920
|
Total number of outstanding warrants1
|
1 836 500
|
1 803 000
1 After correction for expired and/or cancelled warrant rights. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to 1 new ordinary share.
°°°
Financial calendar
|
First half -year 2021 results
|
27.08.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Third quarter 2021 trading update
|
29.10.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Annual results 2021
|
25.02.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
First quarter 2022 trading update
|
28.04.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Annual General Meeting
|
31.05.2022 (at 10:00 AM CET)
|
First half -year 2022 results
|
26.08.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Third quarter 2022 trading update
|
28.10.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
|
|
For additional information
|
|
|
|
RECTICEL
|
|
avenue du Bourget/Bourgetlaan 42, 1130 Brussels
|
PRESS
|
INVESTOR RELATIONS
|
Mr Olivier Chapelle
|
Mr Michel De Smedt
|
Tel: +32 2 775 18 01
|
Mobile: +32 479 91 11 38
|
chapelle.olivier@recticel.com
|
desmedt.michel@recticel.com
Recticel in a nutshell
Recticel is a Belgian Group with a strong European dimension, but it also operates in the rest of the world. Recticel (excluding minority stakes in joint ventures) employs 4,221 people in 41 establishments in 20 countries.
Recticel contributes to daily comfort with high performance insulation solutions, mattresses and slat bases of top brands and an extensive range of polyurethane foam products for industrial and domestic applications.
Within Recticel's Insulation segment, the high-quality thermal insulation products are marketed under the well - known brands Eurowall®, Powerroof®, Powerdeck®, Powerwall® and Xentro®. Recticel is also the Group behind the bedding brands (Beka®, Lattoflex®, Literie Bultex®, Schlaraffia®, Sembella®, Swissflex®, Superba®, etc.) and GELTEX®.
In 2020 Recticel achieved consolidated sales of EUR 828.8 million.
Recticel (Euronext: REC - Reuters: RECTt.BR - Bloomberg: REC:BB) is listed on Euronext in Brussels.
The press release is available in English and Dutch on the website www.recticel.com
