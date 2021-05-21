Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Recticel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REC   BE0003656676

RECTICEL

(REC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Recticel : Transparency declaration Janus Henderson Group plc.

05/21/2021 | 02:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transparency notification

Form TR-1 BE

PART I

1)

Status of the notification

Final

2)

Issuer

Name

RECTICEL

Identification number

0405-666-668

3)

Reason for the notification

0

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

+

4)

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

+

5)

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name

Address (for legal entities)

Janus Henderson Group plc

13 Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey JE1 1ES

+

  1. Persons that dispose of voting rights(only to be filled in if art. 7 of the Law applies)

Name

Address (for legal entities)

+

Please continue entering the information in part II concerning the persons referred to in Sections 5 and 6

Part II

7) Date on which the threshold is crossed

19/05/2021 (DD/MM/YYYY)

8) Threshold that is crossed(in %)

5

If the holding has fallen below the lowest threshold, you have the option of not entering any numbers in Section 10

9) Denominator

55,839,420

Please enter the denominator before filling in the data

10) Notified details

A) Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Linked to securities

Not linked to the

Linked to

Not linked to the

securities

securities

securities

Janus Henderson Group plc

0

0.00%

Henderson Global Investors Limited

1,669,584

2,814,557

5.04%

Subtotal

1,669,584

2,814,557

5.04%

TOTAL

2,814,557

0

5.04%

0.00%

Start with "groups" of holders. Add subtotals with Σ, and then finish with the persons who are "alone".

For groups, start with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

The totals, subtotals and % will be updated once you have clicked on .

-

-

+

B) Equivalent financial instruments

After the transaction

# of voting rights

Holders of equivalent

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise period or

that may be

acquired if the % of voting rights

Settlement

financial instruments

date

instrument is

exercised

TOTAL

0

0.00%

The totals will be updated once you have clicked on

TOTAL (A & B)

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

CALCULATE

2,814,557

5.04%

-

+

11) Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Janus Henderson Group plc, Henderson Group Holdings Asset Manage-ment Limited, HGI Asset Management Group Limited,

Henderson Global Group Limited, Henderson Holdings Group Limited, HGI Group Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Holdings)

Limited, Henderson Global Investors Limited.

12) In case of proxy voting for only one GM

(DD/MM/YYYY)

Holder

will cease to hold /

0

voting rights as of

will hold again

13) Additional information

Henderson Global Investors Ltd is the investment management company that can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instructions

Done at

201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE, UK

On

20/05/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY)

John Baker, Assistant Compliance Manager

Signature

Disclaimer

Recticel SA published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 06:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RECTICEL
02:17aRECTICEL  : Transparency declaration Janus Henderson Group plc.
PU
02:11aRECTICEL  : reacts on the filing of a draft prospectus by Greiner
PU
02:11aRECTICEL  : Update on Greiner's intention to launch a conditional voluntary publ..
PU
02:11aRECTICEL  : revises its full-year 2021 guidance following the integration of Foa..
PU
05/17MARKET CHATTER : Austria's Greiner Said To Buy Recticel in $916 Million Deal
MT
05/14COMPAGNIE DU BOIS SAUVAGE S A  : To Shed Stake In Recticel To Greiner
MT
05/05RECTICEL  : Presenting the renewed Recticel
PU
04/30RECTICEL  : Annual Report 2019 - Financial (spreads) PDF - 1.81 MB
PU
04/30RECTICEL  : Annual Report 2020 - Full version (spreads) PDF - 6.53 MB
PU
04/29RECTICEL  : Capital increase through exercise of warrants - Disclosure in accord..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 228 M 1 502 M 1 502 M
Net income 2021 30,0 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
Net Debt 2021 253 M 309 M 309 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 802 M 979 M 980 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 4 006
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart RECTICEL
Duration : Period :
Recticel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECTICEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,33 €
Last Close Price 14,44 €
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olivier Chapelle CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Jean-Pierre Mellen Chief Financial Officer
Johnny F. F. E. Thijs Chairman
Betty Bogaert Chief Information & Digitalisation Officer
Dirk Verbruggen General Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECTICEL34.70%979
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.33%98 549
AIR LIQUIDE2.44%79 318
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.15.42%52 892
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.20.41%36 903
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.0.68%31 395