|
Recticel : Transparency declaration Janus Henderson Group plc.
Transparency notification
Form TR-1 BE
PART I
|
1)
|
Status of the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final
|
|
|
|
2)
|
Issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
RECTICEL
|
|
|
|
|
Identification number
|
0405-666-668
|
|
|
|
3)
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
|
|
+
|
4)
|
Notification by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
|
|
|
+
|
5)
|
Persons subject to the notification requirement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
Address (for legal entities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Janus Henderson Group plc
|
13 Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey JE1 1ES
|
|
+
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Persons that dispose of voting rights(only to be filled in if art. 7 of the Law applies)
|
Name
|
Address (for legal entities)
+
Please continue entering the information in part II concerning the persons referred to in Sections 5 and 6
7) Date on which the threshold is crossed
19/05/2021 (DD/MM/YYYY)
8) Threshold that is crossed(in %)
5
If the holding has fallen below the lowest threshold, you have the option of not entering any numbers in Section 10
9) Denominator
55,839,420
Please enter the denominator before filling in the data
10) Notified details
|
A) Voting rights
|
Previous notification
|
|
After the transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of voting rights
|
# of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
Holders of voting rights
|
|
Linked to securities
|
Not linked to the
|
Linked to
|
Not linked to the
|
|
securities
|
securities
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Janus Henderson Group plc
|
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Henderson Global Investors Limited
|
1,669,584
|
2,814,557
|
|
5.04%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
1,669,584
|
2,814,557
|
|
5.04%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
2,814,557
|
0
|
5.04%
|
0.00%
Start with "groups" of holders. Add subtotals with Σ, and then finish with the persons who are "alone".
For groups, start with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.
The totals, subtotals and % will be updated once you have clicked on .
|
B) Equivalent financial instruments
|
|
After the transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of voting rights
|
|
Holders of equivalent
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise period or
|
that may be
|
|
acquired if the % of voting rights
|
Settlement
|
financial instruments
|
|
|
date
|
instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
The totals will be updated once you have clicked on
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL (A & B)
|
# of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
CALCULATE
|
2,814,557
|
5.04%
|
|
|
|
11) Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Janus Henderson Group plc, Henderson Group Holdings Asset Manage-ment Limited, HGI Asset Management Group Limited,
Henderson Global Group Limited, Henderson Holdings Group Limited, HGI Group Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Holdings)
Limited, Henderson Global Investors Limited.
12) In case of proxy voting for only one GM
|
|
|
|
|
|
(DD/MM/YYYY)
|
Holder
|
|
will cease to hold /
|
0
|
voting rights as of
|
|
|
|
will hold again
|
|
|
13) Additional information
Henderson Global Investors Ltd is the investment management company that can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instructions
|
Done at
|
201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE, UK
|
|
|
On
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20/05/2021
|
(DD/MM/YYYY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
John Baker, Assistant Compliance Manager
|
|
Signature
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Recticel SA published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 06:16:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
1 228 M
1 502 M
1 502 M
|Net income 2021
|
30,0 M
36,7 M
36,7 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
253 M
309 M
309 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|23,9x
|Yield 2021
|2,03%
|
|Capitalization
|
802 M
979 M
980 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,86x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,79x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 006
|Free-Float
|72,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends RECTICEL
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
|
16,33 €
|Last Close Price
|
14,44 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
24,7%
|Spread / Average Target
|
13,1%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
3,88%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|RECTICEL
|34.70%
|979