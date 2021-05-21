Recticel : Transparency declaration Janus Henderson Group plc.

9) Denominator

55,839,420

10) Notified details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the Linked to Not linked to the securities securities securities Janus Henderson Group plc 0 0.00% Henderson Global Investors Limited 1,669,584 2,814,557 5.04% Subtotal 1,669,584 2,814,557 5.04% TOTAL 2,814,557 0 5.04% 0.00%

