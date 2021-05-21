Recticel : Update on Greiner's intention to launch a conditional voluntary public takeover bid

The Board of Directors intends to provide its views on the envisaged transaction following the meeting.

Following the recent announcements made by Bois Sauvage and Greiner AG, as described in our press release on 17 May 2021, the Board of Directors has agreed to meet Greiner on Monday 24 May 2021 in Brussels. The aim of the meeting is to seek further clarity on its intended conditional voluntary public takeover bid.

Annual General Meeting 25.05.2021 (at 10:00 AM CET) First half-year 2021 results 27.08.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET) Third quarter 2021 trading update 29.10.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET) Annual results 2021 25.02.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET) First quarter 2022 trading update 28.04.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET) Annual General Meeting 31.05.2022 (at 10:00 AM CET) First half-year 2022 results 26.08.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET) Third quarter 2022 trading update 28.10.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)

