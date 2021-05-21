Recticel : Update on Greiner's intention to launch a conditional voluntary public takeover bid

PRESS RELEASE
Regulated information - Inside information
Brussels, 19 May 2021 - 09:00 CET
Update on Greiner's intention
to launch a conditional voluntary public takeover bid
Following the recent announcements made by Bois Sauvage and Greiner AG, as described in our press release on 17 May 2021, the Board of Directors has agreed to meet Greiner on Monday 24 May 2021 in Brussels. The aim of the meeting is to seek further clarity on its intended conditional voluntary public takeover bid.
The Board of Directors intends to provide its views on the envisaged transaction following the meeting.
Financial calendar
|
Annual General Meeting
|
25.05.2021 (at 10:00 AM CET)
|
First half-year 2021 results
|
27.08.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Third quarter 2021 trading update
|
29.10.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Annual results 2021
|
25.02.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
First quarter 2022 trading update
|
28.04.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Annual General Meeting
|
31.05.2022 (at 10:00 AM CET)
|
First half-year 2022 results
|
26.08.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Third quarter 2022 trading update
|
28.10.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
|
For additional information
RECTICEL
avenue du Bourget/Bourgetlaan 42, 1130 Brussels
|
PRESS
|
INVESTOR RELATIONS
|
Mr Olivier Chapelle
|
Mr Michel De Smedt
|
Tel: +32 2 775 18 01
|
Mobile: +32 479 91 11 38
|
chapelle.olivier@recticel.com
|
desmedt.michel@recticel.com
Recticel in a nutshell
Recticel is a Belgian Group with a strong European dimension, but it also operates in the rest of the world. Recticel (excluding minority stakes in joint ventures) employs 4,221 people in 41 establishments in 20 countries.
Recticel contributes to daily comfort with high performance insulation solutions, mattresses and slat bases of top brands and an extensive range of polyurethane foam products for industrial and domestic applications.
Within Recticel's Insulation segment, the high-quality thermal insulation products are marketed under the well - known brands Eurowall®, Powerroof®, Powerdeck®, Powerwall® and Xentro®. Recticel is also the Group behind the bedding brands (Beka®, Lattoflex®, Literie Bultex®, Schlaraffia®, Sembel la®, Swissflex®, Superba®, etc.) and GELTEX®.
In 2020 Recticel achieved consolidated sales of EUR 828.8 million.
Recticel (Euronext: REC - Reuters: RECTt.BR - Bloomberg: REC:BB) is listed on Euronext in Brussels.
