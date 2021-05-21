PRESS RELEASE
Regulated information - Inside information
Brussels, 20 May 2021 - 09:00 CET
Recticel reacts on the filing of a draft prospectus by Greiner
We have taken note that on Tuesday 18 May 2021, Greiner AG has filed a draft prospectus with the FSMA for the Conditional Voluntary Takeover of 100% of Recticel SA/NV's issued share capital for EUR 13.50 per share in cash. This draft prospectus has been filed prior to any discussions with Recticel and ahead of the meeting between Greiner and representatives of our Board of Directors confirmed for Monday 24 May 2021 in Brussels. The draft prospectus does not consider our revised guidance for full-year 2021 as per our trading update yesterday morning, 19 May 2021.
The Board of Directors intends to provide its views on the envisaged transaction following the meeting on Monday.
Financial calendar
|
Annual General Meeting
|
25.05.2021 (at 10:00 AM CET)
|
First half-year 2021 results
|
27.08.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Third quarter 2021 trading update
|
29.10.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Annual results 2021
|
25.02.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
First quarter 2022 trading update
|
28.04.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Annual General Meeting
|
31.05.2022 (at 10:00 AM CET)
|
First half-year 2022 results
|
26.08.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
Third quarter 2022 trading update
|
28.10.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)
|
|
|
