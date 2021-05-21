Log in
Recticel : revises its full-year 2021 guidance following the integration of FoamPartner

05/21/2021 | 02:11am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information - Inside information

Brussels, 19 May 2021 - 07:00 CET

Recticel revises its full-year 2021 guidance following the integration of FoamPartner

  • Net sales YTD April 2021: from EUR 258.6 million to EUR 366.5 million (+41.7%)
  • April 2021 net sales include for the first time the FoamPartner Group sales
  • Profit margins are at or above expectations in all business lines

Olivier Chapelle (CEO): "The positive sales trend observed during 1Q2021 continues, and our order books remain strong. This is due to solid demand in our Insulation and Engineered Foams business lines, combined with improving volumes in Bedding, linked to the progressive lifting of the restrictions weighing in some countries on "non-essential" shops.

The chemical raw materials supply remains very tight due to technical issues and planned maintenance at the premises of our suppliers; as a consequence, raw material prices continue to increase, breaking new records. Although this situation is not expected to normalize before 4Q2021, we are capable of increasing prices to compensate these cost increases.

After the successful closing and integration of the FoamPartner acquisition at the end of March 2021, April has been the first month of consolidation into our Group accounts, and we are now able to forecast its development into 2021. Further analysis of the synergy potential allows us to confirm the previously announced figures. Closing actions relating to the signed acquisition of the Gór-Stal PIR insulation board business as well as the preparation steps of the Bedding divestment are progressing according to plan."

OUTLOOK

Our underlying end-use markets remain dependent on COVID-19 developments, but show an increasingly positive momentum. In our trading update over the 1st quarter 2021 we had indicated the expectation to achieve at least a 30% increase in Adjusted EBITDA , excluding the contribution from the FoamPartner and the Gor -Stal acquisitions. Based upon the strength of the current trading, our Group now expects its Adjusted EBITDA to end up in a range between EUR 123 million to EUR 133 million for the full year 2021, including the contributions of FoamPartner (9 months) and its related synergies.

On a pro forma basis, including the integration of FoamPartner and Gór-Stal for 12 months in 2021, the range would become EUR 133 million to EUR 143 million.

°°°

Financial calendar

Annual General Meeting

25.05.2021 (at 10:00 AM CET)

First half-year 2021 results

27.08.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)

Third quarter 2021 trading update

29.10.2021 (at 07:00 AM CET)

Annual results 2021

25.02.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)

First quarter 2022 trading update

28.04.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)

Annual General Meeting

31.05.2022 (at 10:00 AM CET)

First half-year 2022 results

26.08.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)

Third quarter 2022 trading update

28.10.2022 (at 07:00 AM CET)

For additional information

RECTICEL

avenue du Bourget/Bourgetlaan 42, 1130 Brussels

PRESS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Mr Olivier Chapelle

Mr Michel De Smedt

Tel: +32 2 775 18 01

Mobile: +32 479 91 11 38

chapelle.olivier@recticel.com

desmedt.michel@recticel.com

Recticel in a nutshell

Recticel is a Belgian Group with a strong European dimension, but it also operates in the rest of the world. Recticel (excluding minority stakes in joint ventures) employs 4,221 people in 41 establishments in 20 countries.

Recticel contributes to daily comfort with high performance insulation solutions, mattresses and slat bases of top brands and an extensive range of polyurethane foam products for industrial and domestic applications.

Within Recticel's Insulation segment, the high-quality thermal insulation products are marketed under the well - known brands Eurowall®, Powerroof®, Powerdeck®, Powerwall® and Xentro®. Recticel is also the Group behind the bedding brands (Beka®, Lattoflex®, Literie Bultex®, Schlaraffia®, Sembel la®, Swissflex®, Superba®, etc.) and GELTEX®.

In 2020 Recticel achieved consolidated sales of EUR 828.8 million.

Recticel (Euronext: REC - Reuters: RECTt.BR - Bloomberg: REC:BB) is listed on Euronext in Brussels.

The press release is available in English and Dutch on the website www.recticel.com

Disclaimer

Recticel SA published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 06:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
