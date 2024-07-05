Making insulation smart and sustainable
2023 Annual Report
Introduction
About Recticel
Group
Our commitment to sustainability
Our value
creation model
Business
performance
Risk and
opportunity
Sustainability
report
Financial
report
Appendix
The FSC® certification provides an assurance that the wood and paper used for this Annual Report have been harvested in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. The FSC's Chain of Custody certification provides a way in which the material can be tracked from the certified initial source through the manufacturing process to the end user.
The European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is the official version of this 2023 Annual Report, as stipulated in Art. 4 of the Transparency Directive 2004/109/EG.
Download the machine-readable iXBRL version of our 2023 Annual Report on https://www.recticel.com/investors/annual-half-year-reports.html
Credits images:
HGEsch (cover and page 78)
Buck Fotodesign / Jarosch Architecture, Rent Group (page 15)
Christoph Gruber (page 20)
Matej Hakár (page 24)
DAPh (page 37 and 155)
Emma Johnson (page 104)
Layout, concept and production: Vintage Productions, Belgium
Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 2
Introduction
About Recticel
Group
Our commitment to sustainability
Our value
creation model
Business
performance
Risk and
opportunity
Sustainability
report
Financial
report
Appendix
Recticel Group: the home of smart, sustainableinsulation
Recticel Group is a Belgian insulation company with a strong presence in Europe and the US. Our ambition is to accelerate the fight against climate change with smart insulation solutions that advance a carbon-free economy and a better quality of life.
Recticel Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of thermal and thermo-acoustic solutions through different divisions, which are all centres of excellence in their own specialities.
The Insulated Panels division provides PIR and mineral wool based solutions that enable the highest aesthetic standards, unleash architectural potential and make pre-fabrication easier and more cost-efficient. The Insulation Boards division includes energy-saving thermal and thermo-acoustic PIR boards, as well as ultra-efficient vacuum insulated panels suitable for buildings and to support cold chain activities in industries ranging from food to pharma. Dedicated to equipment manufacturers, the Acoustic Solutions division is a source of quality, tailored solutions for superior noise control.
Our construction solutions focus on light building materials, modular solutions and smarter building skins. To guarantee maximum performance - from our people and our solutions - we foster a diverse, stimulating and caring workplace. Our experts are proud to provide customer services and support that are second to none. We build valuable partnerships and collaborations with other companies, global organisations, customers and talents to take concrete action with tangible results.
Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 3
Introduction
About Recticel
Group
Our commitment to sustainability
Our value
creation model
Business
performance
Risk and
opportunity
Sustainability
report
Financial
report
Appendix
Financial indicators1
Net sales
Adjusted EBITDA
Total equity versus net financial debt/net cash
EUR
600
587.8
EUR
70
64.4
EUR
450
446.2
438.0
529.4
400
in million
500
in million
60
in million
350
-9.9%
50
400
39.2
300
250.0
40
11.0%
250
300
30
200
161.9
200
150
20
7.4%
100
100
10
50
0
0
0
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
Net sales
Adjusted EBITDA
Total equity
Annual growth rate
Adjusted EBITDA as % of net sales
Net financial debt
Net cash position
RECT
LISTED
EURONEXT
(Euronext™: RECT.BE - Reuters: RECT.BR - Bloomberg: RECT.BB) is listed on the Euronext ™ stock exchange in Brussels and is part of the BEL Mid® index.
Index weighting: 1.0% - situation 16 April 2024
- As announced in the press release of 14 June 2023, The Soundcoat Company Inc. (referred to as Soundcoat in this 2023 Annual Report) was not part of the divestment to Carpenter Co. and was transferred from Discontinued Operations to Continuing Operations as of 1 January 2022. The formerly published 2022 income statements, financial position and cash-flow statements have been restated. Trimo d.o.o. (Insulated Panels) is fully consolidated as of 1 May 2022.
Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 4
Introduction
About Recticel
Group
Our commitment to sustainability
Our value
creation model
Business
performance
Risk and
opportunity
Sustainability
report
Financial
report
Appendix
Recticel share price evolution versus BEL 20, BEL Mid, BEL Small (period 01.01.2023-12.04.2024)
20%
10%
0%
-10%-20%-30%-40%
-50%
-60%
JAN
FEB
MAR
APR
MAY
JUN
JUL
AUG
SEP
OCT
NOV
DEC
JAN
FEB
MAR
APR
-25.0%
Recticel
2.6%
BEL20
7.7% BELM
-19.7%
BELS
Gross dividend per share (5 years)
0.50
0.40
0.30
0.26
0.29
0.31
0.314
0.24
0.20
0.10
0.05
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Gross dividend per share
4 Subject to approval of the profit appropriation by the General Meeting of
28 May 2024, a dividend of EUR 0.31 gross will be paid per ordinary share,
or EUR 0.217 net (-30% withholding tax). This dividend will be payable from
3 June 2024. KBC Bank acts as paying agent. Payments for the registered
shares will take place via bank transfer to the shareholders' bank accounts.
Gearing and leverage ratio2
60%
56.0%
3.0
50%
2.50
2.2
40%
2.0
30%
1.50
20%
1.0
10%
0.50
0%
0
2022
2023: N/A3
Gearing Leverage
3 Not applicable as net cash position in 2023
- Incl. IFRS 16 - gearing: net financial debt / total equity; leverage: net financial debt / EBITDA
The pro forma leverage ratio = Net financial debt (after application of IFRS 5) divided by the sum of (a) EBITDA (last 12 months) (before application of IFRS 5) and (b) EBITDA (last 12 months) of the acquired company Trimo d.o.o. This pro forma leverage ratio is a better comparable.
For more information, see Chapter 7.2.6.10.
Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 5
Introduction
About Recticel
Group
Our commitment to sustainability
Our value
creation model
Business
performance
Risk and
opportunity
Sustainability
report
Financial
report
Appendix
Sustainability indicators
2023 CLIMATE ACTION PLAN5
TONET
OUR
RACE
ZERO
scope 1+2 GHG emissions
scope 1 GHG emissions
scope 2 GHG emissions
EMISSIONS
(market based)
Base year 2021
10,861 tCO2e
2022 result
tCO2e
-22.8%
tCO2e
-30.1%
5,746
5,115
9,753 tCO2e
5,270
tCO2e
4,483
2030
tCO2e
3,575
4,437
tCO2e
SBTi target
tCO2e
-90% vs base year
2023 result
8,012 tCO2e
2021
2022
2023
2021
2022
2023
scope 3 GHG emissions6
3.1 purchased goods & services
3.12 end-of-life treatment of sold products
Base year 2021
758,083 tCO2e
215,960
tCO2e
-11.6 %
tCO2e
-8.4 %
476,664
214,629
tCO2e
2022 result
445,072
tCO2e
196,550
737,136 tCO2e
tCO2e
2030
413,480
tCO2e
SBTi target*
-25% vs base year
2023 result
683,894 tCO2e
2021
2022
2023
2021
2022
2023
6 incl. Cat. 3.15, Investments
5 Recticel's scope 1, scope 2 and scope 3 carbon footprints are subject to limited assurance by PwC. See Chapter 8.1 for their assurance report. Due to a major methodology change resulting from obtaining more granular data from key suppliers, we restated the previous years, including the SBTi base year. This restatement is also due to the inclusion of Soundcoat in our scope 1, 2 & 3 calculations.
Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 6
Introduction
About Recticel
Group
Our commitment to sustainability
Our value
creation model
Business
performance
Risk and
opportunity
Sustainability
report
Financial
report
Appendix
scope 1+2+3 GHG emissions7
carbon intensity per sales volume
energy intensity per sales volume
scope 1+2
Base year 2021
768,944 tCO2e
2022 result
18.2 kW/m³
16.7 kW/m³
15.6 kW/m³
746,889 tCO2e
tCO2e
-20.1%
3.4
2023 result
691,905 tCO2e
3.0
tCO2e
-14.0 %
2050
2.7
tCO2e
vs. base
SBTi target*
year 2021
-90% vs base year
2021
2022
2023
2021 2022 2023
7 incl. Cat. 3.15, Investments
avoided emissions8
Overall Net-Zero target
Recticel commits to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across
the value chain by 2050 from a 2021 base year.
-4.5%
Near-Term targets
Recticel commits to reduce absolute scope 1+2 GHG emissions 90% by 2030 from a 2021 base year.
25,931,764 tCO2e
x 35.6
x 34.0
22,897,740 tCO2e
Recticel also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 25% within the same timeframe.
Avoided emissions:
Avoided emissions:
Long-Term targets
Recticel commits to maintain at least 90% absolute scope 1+2 GHG emissions reductions from 2030 through
2050 from a 2021 base year.
Recticel also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 90% by 2050 from a 2021 base year.
Recticel
Recticel
Date of approval: 14 February 2024
727,567 tCO2e
673,575 tCO2e
scope 1+2+39:
scope 1+2+39:
2022
2023
Recticel chose operational control as the consolidation approach and all divisions have been accounted
8 estimated from all our building insulation
for in the inventory boundary. All targets have been assessed against the absolute contraction approach.
products over their lifetime
The proposed reduction in scope 1+2 is aligned with a rate of decarbonisation consistent with the goal
9 excl. Cat. 3.15, Investments
of keeping global temperature increase to 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial temperatures.
Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 7
Introduction
About Recticel
Group
Our commitment to sustainability
Our value
creation model
Business
performance
Risk and
opportunity
Sustainability
report
Financial
report
Appendix
PEOPLE & SOLUTIONS PLAN
OURMAX
RACETOSafety10
POSITIVE
PERFORMANCE
Frequency 1
Number of Lost Time Accidents x 1,000,000 / number of hours performed
14
Frequency 2
Number of [Lost Time Accidents + Restricted Work Cases + Medical Treatment Cases] x 1,000,000 / number of hours performed
12
12.53
11.68
10
10.14
8
8.88
6
4
4.82
2
target 2030
1.95
≤ 2
0
2021
2022
2023
2021
2022
2023
target 2030
≤ 5
Gender diversity10
% women in senior management positions11
35%
30%
target 2030
25%
25%
20%
18%
17%
15%
scope 2021: Recticel Insulation, Recticel Bedding, Recticel Engineered Foams
scope 2022: Recticel Insulation
scope 2023: Recticel Group
In 2021, 2022, HQ and Shared Services were included in the reporting results of Recticel Insulation.
Recticel Group: Recticel Insulation, Trimo, Soundcoat, Turvac (74% joint venture), HQ, Shared Services
10%
5%
0%
14%
2021
2022
2023
- 2023 limited assurance by PwC, see Chapter 8.1.
- Recticel Hay grade 18 and above
Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 8
Introduction
About Recticel
Group
Our commitment to sustainability
Our value
creation model
Business
performance
Risk and
opportunity
Sustainability
report
Financial
report
Appendix
E-learning participation
Governance programme
Data protection
Ethics policy
Basics of contract law
99%
99%
99%
98%
98%
98%
97%
97%
97%
96%
96%
96%
96%
96%
96%
target
target
target
95%
95%
95%
95%
95% completion
95% completion
95% completion
94%
94%
94%
94%
94%
94%
94%
94%
93%
93%
93%
92%
92%
92%
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2021
2021
2021
Cybersecurity
DIGIWIZZ
99%
98%
97%
96%
96%
95%
target
95%
95% completion
94%
93%
93%
92%
2021
2022
2023
scope 2021: White-collar employees, Recticel Insulation, Recticel Bedding, Recticel Engineered Foams
scope 2022: White-collar employees, Recticel Insulation
scope 2023: White-collar employees, Recticel Group, excl. Trimo and Turvac (74% joint venture)
In 2021, 2022, HQ and Shared Services were included in the reporting results of Recticel Insulation. Recticel Group: Recticel Insulation, Trimo, Soundcoat, Turvac (74% joint venture), HQ, Shared Services
Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 9
Introduction
About Recticel
Group
Our commitment to sustainability
Our value
creation model
Business
performance
Risk and
opportunity
Sustainability
report
Financial
report
Appendix
Highlights of 2023 and early 2024
04
APRIL 2023
First Captains of Industry event held at Autoworld Museum in Brussels
Recticel Insulation organises a highly attended information event with Belgium's construction industry leaders to talk about sustainability, circularity and approaches to energy performance in non-residential buildings.
05
MAY 2023
2023 Insulation Barometer launched
With its annual Insulation Barometer, Recticel Insulation has established a tradition and positioned itself as an opinion leader in the insulation market. The 2023 white paper focuses on non-residential buildings and examines the influence of thermal insulation and energy-efficient techniques on the new EPC NR (Energy Performance Certificate for non-residential units).
06
JUNE 2023
Recticel becomes a dedicated insulation specialist Recticel starts its new journey as a pure insulation player, having completed the divestment of its Engineered Foams activities to US-basedCarpenter Co.
07
JULY 2023
Recticel Insulation launches IMPACT, a new range of bio-circular insulation solutions
Recticel introduces a new range of polyurethane insulation boards containing 25% bio-circular raw materials, calculated in accordance with the mass balance principle. The products reduce CO2 emissions by an average of 43% compared to standard boards while offering equivalent technical insulation performance12
12 Internal LCA calculation according to EN15804+A2 standard, for modules A1 - A3 (cradle to gate), based on the mass balance method.
09
SEPTEMBER 2023
Jan Vergote appointed new
CEO of Recticel Group
11
NOVEMBER 2023
Trimo receives the Best Development and Engineering Team of the Year award in Slovenia Every year, the Časnik Finance newspaper recognises the technological progress of manufacturing companies in Slovenia with
the Factory of the Year award. The associated Engineering and Development Team of the Year award recognises the achievements of a team that is outstanding in the production field.
Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Recticel SA published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 14:32:06 UTC.