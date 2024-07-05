Making insulation smart and sustainable

2023 Annual Report

The FSC® certification provides an assurance that the wood and paper used for this Annual Report have been harvested in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. The FSC's Chain of Custody certification provides a way in which the material can be tracked from the certified initial source through the manufacturing process to the end user.

The European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is the official version of this 2023 Annual Report, as stipulated in Art. 4 of the Transparency Directive 2004/109/EG.

Download the machine-readable iXBRL version of our 2023 Annual Report on https://www.recticel.com/investors/annual-half-year-reports.html

Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 2

Recticel Group: the home of smart, sustainableinsulation

Recticel Group is a Belgian insulation company with a strong presence in Europe and the US. Our ambition is to accelerate the fight against climate change with smart insulation solutions that advance a carbon-free economy and a better quality of life.

Recticel Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of thermal and thermo-acoustic solutions through different divisions, which are all centres of excellence in their own specialities.

The Insulated Panels division provides PIR and mineral wool based solutions that enable the highest aesthetic standards, unleash architectural potential and make pre-fabrication easier and more cost-efficient. The Insulation Boards division includes energy-saving thermal and thermo-acoustic PIR boards, as well as ultra-efficient vacuum insulated panels suitable for buildings and to support cold chain activities in industries ranging from food to pharma. Dedicated to equipment manufacturers, the Acoustic Solutions division is a source of quality, tailored solutions for superior noise control.

Our construction solutions focus on light building materials, modular solutions and smarter building skins. To guarantee maximum performance - from our people and our solutions - we foster a diverse, stimulating and caring workplace. Our experts are proud to provide customer services and support that are second to none. We build valuable partnerships and collaborations with other companies, global organisations, customers and talents to take concrete action with tangible results.

Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 3

Financial indicators1

Net sales

Adjusted EBITDA

Total equity versus net financial debt/net cash

EUR

600

587.8

EUR

70

64.4

EUR

450

446.2

438.0

529.4

400

in million

500

in million

60

in million

350

-9.9%

50

400

39.2

300

250.0

40

11.0%

250

300

30

200

161.9

200

150

20

7.4%

100

100

10

50

0

0

0

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

Net sales

Adjusted EBITDA

Total equity

Annual growth rate

Adjusted EBITDA as % of net sales

Net financial debt

Net cash position

RECT

LISTED

EURONEXT

(Euronext™: RECT.BE - Reuters: RECT.BR - Bloomberg: RECT.BB) is listed on the Euronext ™ stock exchange in Brussels and is part of the BEL Mid® index.

Index weighting: 1.0% - situation 16 April 2024

  • As announced in the press release of 14 June 2023, The Soundcoat Company Inc. (referred to as Soundcoat in this 2023 Annual Report) was not part of the divestment to Carpenter Co. and was transferred from Discontinued Operations to Continuing Operations as of 1 January 2022. The formerly published 2022 income statements, financial position and cash-flow statements have been restated. Trimo d.o.o. (Insulated Panels) is fully consolidated as of 1 May 2022.

Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 4

Recticel share price evolution versus BEL 20, BEL Mid, BEL Small (period 01.01.2023-12.04.2024)

20%

10%

0%

-10%-20%-30%-40%

-50%

-60%

JAN

FEB

MAR

APR

MAY

JUN

JUL

AUG

SEP

OCT

NOV

DEC

JAN

FEB

MAR

APR

-25.0%

Recticel

2.6%

BEL20

7.7% BELM

-19.7%

BELS

Gross dividend per share (5 years)

0.50

0.40

0.30

0.26

0.29

0.31

0.314

0.24

0.20

0.10

0.05

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Gross dividend per share

4 Subject to approval of the profit appropriation by the General Meeting of

28 May 2024, a dividend of EUR 0.31 gross will be paid per ordinary share,

or EUR 0.217 net (-30% withholding tax). This dividend will be payable from

3 June 2024. KBC Bank acts as paying agent. Payments for the registered

shares will take place via bank transfer to the shareholders' bank accounts.

Gearing and leverage ratio2

60%

56.0%

3.0

50%

2.50

2.2

40%

2.0

30%

1.50

20%

1.0

10%

0.50

0%

0

2022

2023: N/A3

Gearing Leverage

3 Not applicable as net cash position in 2023

  • Incl. IFRS 16 - gearing: net financial debt / total equity; leverage: net financial debt / EBITDA

The pro forma leverage ratio = Net financial debt (after application of IFRS 5) divided by the sum of (a) EBITDA (last 12 months) (before application of IFRS 5) and (b) EBITDA (last 12 months) of the acquired company Trimo d.o.o. This pro forma leverage ratio is a better comparable.

For more information, see Chapter 7.2.6.10.

Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 5

Sustainability indicators

2023 CLIMATE ACTION PLAN5

TONET

OUR

RACE

ZERO

scope 1+2 GHG emissions

scope 1 GHG emissions

scope 2 GHG emissions

EMISSIONS

(market based)

Base year 2021

10,861 tCO2e

2022 result

tCO2e

-22.8%

tCO2e

-30.1%

5,746

5,115

9,753 tCO2e

5,270

tCO2e

4,483

2030

tCO2e

3,575

4,437

tCO2e

SBTi target

tCO2e

-90% vs base year

2023 result

8,012 tCO2e

2021

2022

2023

2021

2022

2023

scope 3 GHG emissions6

3.1 purchased goods & services

3.12 end-of-life treatment of sold products

Base year 2021

758,083 tCO2e

215,960

tCO2e

-11.6 %

tCO2e

-8.4 %

476,664

214,629

tCO2e

2022 result

445,072

tCO2e

196,550

737,136 tCO2e

tCO2e

2030

413,480

tCO2e

SBTi target*

-25% vs base year

2023 result

683,894 tCO2e

2021

2022

2023

2021

2022

2023

6 incl. Cat. 3.15, Investments

5 Recticel's scope 1, scope 2 and scope 3 carbon footprints are subject to limited assurance by PwC. See Chapter 8.1 for their assurance report. Due to a major methodology change resulting from obtaining more granular data from key suppliers, we restated the previous years, including the SBTi base year. This restatement is also due to the inclusion of Soundcoat in our scope 1, 2 & 3 calculations.

Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 6

scope 1+2+3 GHG emissions7

carbon intensity per sales volume

energy intensity per sales volume

scope 1+2

Base year 2021

768,944 tCO2e

2022 result

18.2 kW/m³

16.7 kW/m³

15.6 kW/m³

746,889 tCO2e

tCO2e

-20.1%

3.4

2023 result

691,905 tCO2e

3.0

tCO2e

-14.0 %

2050

2.7

tCO2e

vs. base

SBTi target*

year 2021

-90% vs base year

2021

2022

2023

2021 2022 2023

7 incl. Cat. 3.15, Investments

avoided emissions8

Overall Net-Zero target

Recticel commits to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across

the value chain by 2050 from a 2021 base year.

-4.5%

Near-Term targets

Recticel commits to reduce absolute scope 1+2 GHG emissions 90% by 2030 from a 2021 base year.

25,931,764 tCO2e

x 35.6

x 34.0

22,897,740 tCO2e

Recticel also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 25% within the same timeframe.

Avoided emissions:

Avoided emissions:

Long-Term targets

Recticel commits to maintain at least 90% absolute scope 1+2 GHG emissions reductions from 2030 through

2050 from a 2021 base year.

Recticel also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 90% by 2050 from a 2021 base year.

Recticel

Recticel

Date of approval: 14 February 2024

727,567 tCO2e

673,575 tCO2e

scope 1+2+39:

scope 1+2+39:

2022

2023

Recticel chose operational control as the consolidation approach and all divisions have been accounted

8 estimated from all our building insulation

for in the inventory boundary. All targets have been assessed against the absolute contraction approach.

products over their lifetime

The proposed reduction in scope 1+2 is aligned with a rate of decarbonisation consistent with the goal

9 excl. Cat. 3.15, Investments

of keeping global temperature increase to 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial temperatures.

Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 7

PEOPLE & SOLUTIONS PLAN

OURMAX

RACE

TOSafety10

POSITIVE

PERFORMANCE

Frequency 1

Number of Lost Time Accidents x 1,000,000 / number of hours performed

14

Frequency 2

Number of [Lost Time Accidents + Restricted Work Cases + Medical Treatment Cases] x 1,000,000 / number of hours performed

12

12.53

11.68

10

10.14

8

8.88

6

4

4.82

2

target 2030

1.95

≤ 2

0

2021

2022

2023

2021

2022

2023

target 2030

≤ 5

Gender diversity10

% women in senior management positions11

35%

30%

target 2030

25%

25%

20%

18%

17%

15%

scope 2021: Recticel Insulation, Recticel Bedding, Recticel Engineered Foams

scope 2022: Recticel Insulation

scope 2023: Recticel Group

In 2021, 2022, HQ and Shared Services were included in the reporting results of Recticel Insulation.

Recticel Group: Recticel Insulation, Trimo, Soundcoat, Turvac (74% joint venture), HQ, Shared Services

10%

5%

0%

14%

2021

2022

2023

  1. 2023 limited assurance by PwC, see Chapter 8.1.
  2. Recticel Hay grade 18 and above

Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 8

E-learning participation

Governance programme

Data protection

Ethics policy

Basics of contract law

99%

99%

99%

98%

98%

98%

97%

97%

97%

96%

96%

96%

96%

96%

96%

target

target

target

95%

95%

95%

95%

95% completion

95% completion

95% completion

94%

94%

94%

94%

94%

94%

94%

94%

93%

93%

93%

92%

92%

92%

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2021

2021

2021

Cybersecurity

DIGIWIZZ

99%

98%

97%

96%

96%

95%

target

95%

95% completion

94%

93%

93%

92%

2021

2022

2023

scope 2021: White-collar employees, Recticel Insulation, Recticel Bedding, Recticel Engineered Foams

scope 2022: White-collar employees, Recticel Insulation

scope 2023: White-collar employees, Recticel Group, excl. Trimo and Turvac (74% joint venture)

In 2021, 2022, HQ and Shared Services were included in the reporting results of Recticel Insulation. Recticel Group: Recticel Insulation, Trimo, Soundcoat, Turvac (74% joint venture), HQ, Shared Services

Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 9

Highlights of 2023 and early 2024

04

APRIL 2023

First Captains of Industry event held at Autoworld Museum in Brussels

Recticel Insulation organises a highly attended information event with Belgium's construction industry leaders to talk about sustainability, circularity and approaches to energy performance in non-residential buildings.

05

MAY 2023

2023 Insulation Barometer launched

With its annual Insulation Barometer, Recticel Insulation has established a tradition and positioned itself as an opinion leader in the insulation market. The 2023 white paper focuses on non-residential buildings and examines the influence of thermal insulation and energy-efficient techniques on the new EPC NR (Energy Performance Certificate for non-residential units).

06

JUNE 2023

Recticel becomes a dedicated insulation specialist Recticel starts its new journey as a pure insulation player, having completed the divestment of its Engineered Foams activities to US-basedCarpenter Co.

07

JULY 2023

Recticel Insulation launches IMPACT, a new range of bio-circular insulation solutions

Recticel introduces a new range of polyurethane insulation boards containing 25% bio-circular raw materials, calculated in accordance with the mass balance principle. The products reduce CO2 emissions by an average of 43% compared to standard boards while offering equivalent technical insulation performance12

12 Internal LCA calculation according to EN15804+A2 standard, for modules A1 - A3 (cradle to gate), based on the mass balance method.

09

SEPTEMBER 2023

Jan Vergote appointed new

CEO of Recticel Group

11

NOVEMBER 2023

Trimo receives the Best Development and Engineering Team of the Year award in Slovenia Every year, the Časnik Finance newspaper recognises the technological progress of manufacturing companies in Slovenia with

the Factory of the Year award. The associated Engineering and Development Team of the Year award recognises the achievements of a team that is outstanding in the production field.

Recticel Group - 2023 Annual Report 10

