The Recticel Group 2023 Annual Report, entitled 'Making insulation smart and sustainable' consolidates our financial and non-financial information. It is structured considering the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) for Europe's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The new CSRD regulation radically increases the transparency of corporate progress in the area of sustainability. Its overall aim is to harness potential and position Europe as a forerunner in the transition to a fully sustainable and inclusive economic and financial system in accordance with the European Green Deal and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.





As well as information about the new Directive and what it means for our business, the new report presents a detailed picture of our performance over the last year and our new identity, activities and goals. It is the ultimate reference for everything you want to know about the Recticel Group.

Jan Vergote (CEO Recticel Group):

"At Recticel, we create value through smart insulation solutions that point the way to the future. Business transformation inevitably brings challenges as well as opportunities. I firmly believe in the path we have taken and the prospects it holds in terms of business success, societal contribution and value creation for our shareholders and employees."

Download the report (EN)

Download the report (NL)