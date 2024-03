Recticel NV specializes in the manufacture and marketing of insulation products. The activity is organized around 4 family of products: - insulation boards (Recticel) : thermal and acoustic insulation boards primarily for insulating buildings walls, floors and roofs; - architectural insulated panels (Trimo): facade and roofing panels primarily for the non-residential construction sector (Trimoterm, Qbiss One and Qbiss Screen brands); - acoustic and thermo-acoustic insulation materials (Soundcoat): solutions for noise and vibration control used in the transport, industrial, construction and acoustic engineering sectors; - vacuum insulation panels (Turvac): for cold chain applications in industries ranging from food to pharmaceuticals.

Sector Commodity Chemicals