Recticel NV specializes in the manufacture and marketing of insulation boards, insulated panels and acoustic solutions. The activity is organized around 3 family of products: - insulation boards (Recticel) : polyurethane thermal and thermo-acoustic boards for optimal building comfort and energy efficiency. This includes vacuum insulation panels (VIP) by Turvac; - architectural insulated panels (Trimo): Trimo enables the highest aesthetic standards and extends architectural capabilities with its mineral wool insulated panels and modular space solution, primarily in non-residential applications. With the recent acquisition of REX Panels & Profiles, the portfolio now includes PIR insulated panels; - acoustic and thermo-acoustic insulation materials (Soundcoat): solutions used in some of the world's leading technological innovations.

Sector Commodity Chemicals