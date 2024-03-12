Recticel Group is celebrating a landmark collaboration between Trimo and Italian design house Pininfarina resulting in a special edition of its innovative Qbiss range. The Qbiss Notch Wall System is being showcased this week at the prestigious MIPIM real estate event in Cannes.

As a provider of smart insulation solutions, Recticel prides itself on offering true alternatives to conventional systems. The Qbiss insulated wall panel is a design and technology breakthrough that combines world-class engineering with the versatility to unleash architectural potential.

Pininfarina embraced the exciting possibilities of Qbiss to design a customised solution with three fundamental elements: versatile vertical panel modules, a unique graphic alphabet of curves and glyphs, and a "wing" modular plugin for decoration and illumination. The result is a pioneering expression of Trimo's engineering prowess and Pinanfarina's design flair.

Jan Vergote, CEO Recticel Group: "We are extremely proud of this collaboration, which showcases the versatility of our Trimo insulated panels and the incredible potential of the Qbiss range in particular. These solutions are engineered to the highest standards of design and technology, and Pininfarina is the ideal partner to demonstrate how they can be used to transform landscapes and create a more beautiful and sustainable world."



