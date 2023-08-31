RECTICEL
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REPORT
PER 30 JUNE 2023
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.1.3 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
1.1.4 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
1.1.5 Condensed consolidated cash flow statement
6
1.1.6 Condensed statement of changes in shareholders' equity
7
1.2
Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements for the half-year ending 30 June 2023
8
1.2.1 Summary of significant accounting policies
8
1.2.2 Changes in scope of consolidation
9
1.2.3 Condensed consolidated income statement
10
1.2.4 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
15
1.2.5
Miscellaneous
17
2
MANAGEMENT REPORT ON THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS..
20
3
DECLARATION BY THE RESPONSIBLE OFFICERS
20
4
STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
21
5
GLOSSARY
22
Recticel Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2023
Page 1 of 22
1 Interim condensed consolidated financial statements
1.1 Condensed consolidated financial statements
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 30 August 2023. They have been prepared in accordance with IFRS accounting policies, details of which are given below.
1.1.1 Condensed consolidated income statement
in thousand EUR
1H2022 restated¹
1H2023
Sales
287,237
266,119
Cost of sales
(235,123)
(220,646)
Gross profit
52,114
45,473
General and administrative expenses
(14,628)
(24,104)
Sales and marketing expenses
(12,889)
(15,490)
Research and development expenses
(2,299)
(2,104)
Impairment of goodwill, intangible and tangible assets
(57)
(293)
Other operating revenues
1,233
2,470
Other operating expenses
(3,955)
(1,928)
Income from associates
0
0
Operating profit (loss)
19,519
4,024
Interest income
476
668
Interest expenses
(1,958)
(6,711)
Other financial income
4,821
2,142
Other financial expenses
(4,861)
(2,275)
Financial result
(1,521)
(6,176)
Income from other associates
(2,384)
(1,772)
Impairment other associates
(3,874)
Change in fair value of option structures
2,330
0
Result of the period before taxes
17,944
(7,798)
Income taxes
(5,007)
(3,076)
Result of the period after taxes - continuing operations
12,937
(10,874)
Result from discontinued operations
22,119
12,973
Result of the period after taxes - continuing and discontinued operations
35,056
2,100
of which share of the Group
34,618
2,209
of which non-controlling interests
438
(110)
* The accompanying notes are an integral part of this income statement.
1 As announced in the press release of 14 June 2023, The Soundcoat Company Inc. was not part of the divestment to Carpenter Co was transferred from Discontinued Operations to Continuing Operations as of 1 January 2022. The formerly published 2022 Condensed Consolidated Income Statement , Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Comprehensive Income , Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Financial Position , Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement & Condensed Statement Of Changes In Shareholders' Equity have been restated accordingly.
Trimo d.o.o. (Insulated Panels) is fully consolidated as of 1 May 2022.
Income from other associates: income from associates not considered as being part of the Group's core business are not integrated in Operating profit (loss); i.e. TEMDA2 (Ascorium, formerly Automotive Interiors).
Recticel Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2023
Page 2 of 22
1.1.2 Earnings per share
in EUR
1H2022
1H2023
restated¹
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares)
56,208,420
56,230,920
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (before dilution effect)
55,714,814
55,891,564
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (after dilution effect)
56,734,281
56,775,738
Earnings per share
Earnings per share - continuing operations
0.23
(0.19)
Earnings per shares - discontinued operations
0.40
0.23
Earnings per share of continuing and discontinued operations
0.63
0.04
Earnings per share from continuing operations
Earnings per share from continuing operations - Basic
0.23
(0.19)
Earnings per share from continuing operations - Diluted
0.23
(0.19)
Earnings per share from discontinued operations
Earnings per share from discontinued operations - Basic
0.40
0.23
Earnings per share from discontinued operations - Diluted
0.39
0.23
Net book value
7.43
7.78
The basic earnings per share are calculated on the basis of the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.
The diluted earnings per share are calculated on the basis of the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period, adjusted for dilutive subscription rights.
Recticel Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2023
Page 3 of 22
1.1.3 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
in thousand EUR
1H2022
1H2023
restated¹
Result for the period after taxes
35,056
2,100
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefits recognized in equity
2,874
(803)
Deferred taxes on actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefits
(136)
106
Currency translation differences that will not subsequently be recycled to profit and loss
10
(99)
Share in other comprehensive income in joint ventures & associates that will not subsequently be recycled to profit
0
0
and loss
Items that will not subsequently be recycled to profit and loss
2,748
(796)
Hedging reserves
0
0
Currency translation differences that subsequently may be recycled to profit and loss
1,986
(980)
Foreign currency translation reserve difference recycled in the income statement
(642)
0
Deferred taxes on retained earnings
162
91
Share in other comprehensive income in joint ventures & associates that subsequently may be recycled to profit and
0
0
loss
Items that subsequently may be recycled to profit and loss
1,506
(889)
Other comprehensive income net of tax
4,255
(1,684)
Total comprehensive income for the period
39,310
415
Total comprehensive income for the period
39,310
415
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to the owners of the parent
38,872
525
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to non-controlling interests
438
(110)
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to the owners of the parent
38,872
525
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to the owners of the parent - Continuing operations
29,903
(10,874)
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to the owners of the parent - Discontinued operations
8,969
11,399
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement of comprehensive income.
Recticel Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2023
Page 4 of 22
1.1.4 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
in thousand EUR
31 DEC 2022 restated¹
30 JUN 2023
Intangible assets
77,357
72,488
Goodwill
63,218
62,409
Property, plant & equipment
111,491
114,626
Right-of-use assets
27,742
25,664
Investment property
113
113
Investments in associates
0
0
Investments in other associates
9,520
3,874
Non-current receivables
15,477
14,947
Deferred tax assets
23,508
22,494
Non-current assets
328,426
316,616
Inventories
57,346
53,114
Trade receivables
67,716
91,183
Deferred receivable for share investments/divestment
25,286
21,200
Other receivables and other financial assets
9,754
11,707
Income tax receivables
2,332
2,830
Cash and cash equivalents
39,782
172,070
Assets classified as held for sale
544,236
7,150
Current assets
746,452
359,254
TOTAL ASSETS
1,074,878
675,870
Capital
140,521
140,577
Share premium
133,596
133,729
Share capital
274,117
274,307
Treasury shares
(1,450)
(1,450)
Other reserves
(354)
(4,416)
Retained earnings
132,461
173,229
Hedging and translation reserves
(1,752)
(900)
Elements of comprehensive income of discontinued operations
41,284
(5,188)
Equity (share of the Group)
444,305
435,582
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
1,850
1,741
Total equity
446,155
437,322
Employee benefit liabilities
13,207
13,443
Provisions
17,992
34,257
Deferred tax liabilities
21,704
21,339
Financial liabilities
196,763
24,742
Other amounts payable
1,016
996
Non-current liabilities
250,681
94,777
Provisions
256
0
Financial liabilities
93,824
5,033
Trade payables
75,638
73,580
Current contract liabilities
7,587
11,320
Income tax payables
4,444
2,585
Deferred payables for share investments
0
0
Other amounts payable
29,964
51,253
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale
166,329
0
Current liabilities
378,042
143,771
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,074,878
675,870
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement of financial position.
Recticel Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2023
Page 5 of 22
