FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

MANAGEMENT REPORT ON THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS..

1.2.2 Changes in scope of consolidation

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements for the half-year ending 30 June 2023

1.1.6 Condensed statement of changes in shareholders' equity

1 Interim condensed consolidated financial statements

1.1 Condensed consolidated financial statements

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 30 August 2023. They have been prepared in accordance with IFRS accounting policies, details of which are given below.

1.1.1 Condensed consolidated income statement

in thousand EUR 1H2022 restated¹ 1H2023 Sales 287,237 266,119 Cost of sales (235,123) (220,646) Gross profit 52,114 45,473 General and administrative expenses (14,628) (24,104) Sales and marketing expenses (12,889) (15,490) Research and development expenses (2,299) (2,104) Impairment of goodwill, intangible and tangible assets (57) (293) Other operating revenues 1,233 2,470 Other operating expenses (3,955) (1,928) Income from associates 0 0 Operating profit (loss) 19,519 4,024 Interest income 476 668 Interest expenses (1,958) (6,711) Other financial income 4,821 2,142 Other financial expenses (4,861) (2,275) Financial result (1,521) (6,176) Income from other associates (2,384) (1,772) Impairment other associates (3,874) Change in fair value of option structures 2,330 0 Result of the period before taxes 17,944 (7,798) Income taxes (5,007) (3,076) Result of the period after taxes - continuing operations 12,937 (10,874) Result from discontinued operations 22,119 12,973 Result of the period after taxes - continuing and discontinued operations 35,056 2,100 of which share of the Group 34,618 2,209 of which non-controlling interests 438 (110)

* The accompanying notes are an integral part of this income statement.

1 As announced in the press release of 14 June 2023, The Soundcoat Company Inc. was not part of the divestment to Carpenter Co was transferred from Discontinued Operations to Continuing Operations as of 1 January 2022. The formerly published 2022 Condensed Consolidated Income Statement , Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Comprehensive Income , Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Financial Position , Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement & Condensed Statement Of Changes In Shareholders' Equity have been restated accordingly.

Trimo d.o.o. (Insulated Panels) is fully consolidated as of 1 May 2022.

Income from other associates: income from associates not considered as being part of the Group's core business are not integrated in Operating profit (loss); i.e. TEMDA2 (Ascorium, formerly Automotive Interiors).