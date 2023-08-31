RECTICEL

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REPORT

PER 30 JUNE 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2

1.1

Condensed consolidated financial statements

2

1.1.1 Condensed consolidated income statement

2

1.1.2

Earnings per share

3

1.1.3 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

4

1.1.4 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

5

1.1.5 Condensed consolidated cash flow statement

6

1.1.6 Condensed statement of changes in shareholders' equity

7

1.2

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements for the half-year ending 30 June 2023

8

1.2.1 Summary of significant accounting policies

8

1.2.2 Changes in scope of consolidation

9

1.2.3 Condensed consolidated income statement

10

1.2.4 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

15

1.2.5

Miscellaneous

17

2

MANAGEMENT REPORT ON THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS..

20

3

DECLARATION BY THE RESPONSIBLE OFFICERS

20

4

STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

21

5

GLOSSARY

22

Recticel Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2023

Page 1 of 22

1 Interim condensed consolidated financial statements

1.1 Condensed consolidated financial statements

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 30 August 2023. They have been prepared in accordance with IFRS accounting policies, details of which are given below.

1.1.1 Condensed consolidated income statement

in thousand EUR

1H2022 restated¹

1H2023

Sales

287,237

266,119

Cost of sales

(235,123)

(220,646)

Gross profit

52,114

45,473

General and administrative expenses

(14,628)

(24,104)

Sales and marketing expenses

(12,889)

(15,490)

Research and development expenses

(2,299)

(2,104)

Impairment of goodwill, intangible and tangible assets

(57)

(293)

Other operating revenues

1,233

2,470

Other operating expenses

(3,955)

(1,928)

Income from associates

0

0

Operating profit (loss)

19,519

4,024

Interest income

476

668

Interest expenses

(1,958)

(6,711)

Other financial income

4,821

2,142

Other financial expenses

(4,861)

(2,275)

Financial result

(1,521)

(6,176)

Income from other associates

(2,384)

(1,772)

Impairment other associates

(3,874)

Change in fair value of option structures

2,330

0

Result of the period before taxes

17,944

(7,798)

Income taxes

(5,007)

(3,076)

Result of the period after taxes - continuing operations

12,937

(10,874)

Result from discontinued operations

22,119

12,973

Result of the period after taxes - continuing and discontinued operations

35,056

2,100

of which share of the Group

34,618

2,209

of which non-controlling interests

438

(110)

* The accompanying notes are an integral part of this income statement.

1 As announced in the press release of 14 June 2023, The Soundcoat Company Inc. was not part of the divestment to Carpenter Co was transferred from Discontinued Operations to Continuing Operations as of 1 January 2022. The formerly published 2022 Condensed Consolidated Income Statement , Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Comprehensive Income , Condensed Consolidated Statement Of Financial Position , Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement & Condensed Statement Of Changes In Shareholders' Equity have been restated accordingly.

Trimo d.o.o. (Insulated Panels) is fully consolidated as of 1 May 2022.

Income from other associates: income from associates not considered as being part of the Group's core business are not integrated in Operating profit (loss); i.e. TEMDA2 (Ascorium, formerly Automotive Interiors).

Recticel Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2023

Page 2 of 22

1.1.2 Earnings per share

in EUR

1H2022

1H2023

restated¹

Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares)

56,208,420

56,230,920

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (before dilution effect)

55,714,814

55,891,564

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (after dilution effect)

56,734,281

56,775,738

Earnings per share

Earnings per share - continuing operations

0.23

(0.19)

Earnings per shares - discontinued operations

0.40

0.23

Earnings per share of continuing and discontinued operations

0.63

0.04

Earnings per share from continuing operations

Earnings per share from continuing operations - Basic

0.23

(0.19)

Earnings per share from continuing operations - Diluted

0.23

(0.19)

Earnings per share from discontinued operations

Earnings per share from discontinued operations - Basic

0.40

0.23

Earnings per share from discontinued operations - Diluted

0.39

0.23

Net book value

7.43

7.78

The basic earnings per share are calculated on the basis of the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.

The diluted earnings per share are calculated on the basis of the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period, adjusted for dilutive subscription rights.

Recticel Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2023

Page 3 of 22

1.1.3 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

in thousand EUR

1H2022

1H2023

restated¹

Result for the period after taxes

35,056

2,100

Other comprehensive income

Actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefits recognized in equity

2,874

(803)

Deferred taxes on actuarial gains (losses) on employee benefits

(136)

106

Currency translation differences that will not subsequently be recycled to profit and loss

10

(99)

Share in other comprehensive income in joint ventures & associates that will not subsequently be recycled to profit

0

0

and loss

Items that will not subsequently be recycled to profit and loss

2,748

(796)

Hedging reserves

0

0

Currency translation differences that subsequently may be recycled to profit and loss

1,986

(980)

Foreign currency translation reserve difference recycled in the income statement

(642)

0

Deferred taxes on retained earnings

162

91

Share in other comprehensive income in joint ventures & associates that subsequently may be recycled to profit and

0

0

loss

Items that subsequently may be recycled to profit and loss

1,506

(889)

Other comprehensive income net of tax

4,255

(1,684)

Total comprehensive income for the period

39,310

415

Total comprehensive income for the period

39,310

415

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to the owners of the parent

38,872

525

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to non-controlling interests

438

(110)

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to the owners of the parent

38,872

525

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to the owners of the parent - Continuing operations

29,903

(10,874)

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to the owners of the parent - Discontinued operations

8,969

11,399

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement of comprehensive income.

Recticel Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2023

Page 4 of 22

1.1.4 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

in thousand EUR

31 DEC 2022 restated¹

30 JUN 2023

Intangible assets

77,357

72,488

Goodwill

63,218

62,409

Property, plant & equipment

111,491

114,626

Right-of-use assets

27,742

25,664

Investment property

113

113

Investments in associates

0

0

Investments in other associates

9,520

3,874

Non-current receivables

15,477

14,947

Deferred tax assets

23,508

22,494

Non-current assets

328,426

316,616

Inventories

57,346

53,114

Trade receivables

67,716

91,183

Deferred receivable for share investments/divestment

25,286

21,200

Other receivables and other financial assets

9,754

11,707

Income tax receivables

2,332

2,830

Cash and cash equivalents

39,782

172,070

Assets classified as held for sale

544,236

7,150

Current assets

746,452

359,254

TOTAL ASSETS

1,074,878

675,870

Capital

140,521

140,577

Share premium

133,596

133,729

Share capital

274,117

274,307

Treasury shares

(1,450)

(1,450)

Other reserves

(354)

(4,416)

Retained earnings

132,461

173,229

Hedging and translation reserves

(1,752)

(900)

Elements of comprehensive income of discontinued operations

41,284

(5,188)

Equity (share of the Group)

444,305

435,582

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

1,850

1,741

Total equity

446,155

437,322

Employee benefit liabilities

13,207

13,443

Provisions

17,992

34,257

Deferred tax liabilities

21,704

21,339

Financial liabilities

196,763

24,742

Other amounts payable

1,016

996

Non-current liabilities

250,681

94,777

Provisions

256

0

Financial liabilities

93,824

5,033

Trade payables

75,638

73,580

Current contract liabilities

7,587

11,320

Income tax payables

4,444

2,585

Deferred payables for share investments

0

0

Other amounts payable

29,964

51,253

Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale

166,329

0

Current liabilities

378,042

143,771

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

1,074,878

675,870

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this statement of financial position.

Recticel Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements per 30 June 2023

Page 5 of 22

