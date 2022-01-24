Rectifier Technologies : AGM Financial Presentation

This document is not a Prospectus nor an Offer to Subscribe for Shares
RT Ltd and its subsidiaries ("RT") makes no representations or warranty (expressed or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this document. RT and its respective directors, employees, agents and consultants shall have no liability (including liability to any person by reason of negligence or negligent misstatement) for any statements, opinions, information or matters (expressed or implied) arising out of, or contained in or derived from, or for any omissions from this document, except liability under statute that cannot be excluded.
This document contains reference to certain forecasts, projections, intentions, expectations and plans of RT, which may or may not be achieved. They are based on certain assumptions which may not be met or on which views may differ.
The performance and operations of RT may be influenced by a number of factors, uncertainties and contingencies many of which are outside the control of RT and its directors.
No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made by RT or its respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents that any forecasts, projections, intentions, expectations or plans set out in this document will be achieved, either totally or partially, or that any particular rate of return will be achieved.
SUMMARY
R & D
5 Years R&D Expenditure
Comparison
useFinancial Performance
5 Years Financial
Performance Comparison
Financial Analysis
5 Years Financial Analysis
Comparison
Financial Position
Market Performance
5 Years Financial Position
5 Years Share Price and Market
Comparison
Capitalization Comparison
Financial Performance
5 YEARS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE COMPARISON
Jun-17
Jun-18
Jun-19
Jun-20
Jun-21
($'000)
($'000)
($'000)
($'000)
($'000)
Revenue from continuing operations
6,881
7,835
18,874
16,735
13,266
Gross profit
3,688
4,064
7,962
8,565
6,042
Gross margin %
59%
57%
45%
54%
51%
EBIT
275
542
3,490
3,273
1,183
Interest expense
(17)
(79)
(151)
(188)
(150)
Profit from continuing operations before tax
258
463
3,339
3,085
1,033
Income tax expense
(293)
(401)
(1,212)
(1,263)
(493)
Net Profit/(Loss)
(35)
62
2,127
1,822
540
Financial Performance
TOTAL REVENUE & OTHER INCOME ($'000)
Revenue from ordinary activity
Other Income
18,262
15,860
11,842
7,342
6,344
535
493
612
863
1,415
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
