Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Rectifier Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RFT   AU000000RFT6

RECTIFIER TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(RFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rectifier Technologies : AGM Financial Presentation

01/24/2022 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

use only

ersonal

RECTIFIER TECHNOLOGIES LTD

AGM PRESENTATION

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

DISCLAIMER

ersonal use only

  1. This document is not a Prospectus nor an Offer to Subscribe for Shares
  2. RT Ltd and its subsidiaries ("RT") makes no representations or warranty (expressed or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this document. RT and its respective directors, employees, agents and consultants shall have no liability (including liability to any person by reason of negligence or negligent misstatement) for any statements, opinions, information or matters (expressed or implied) arising out of, or contained in or derived from, or for any omissions from this document, except liability under statute that cannot be excluded.
  3. This document contains reference to certain forecasts, projections, intentions, expectations and plans of RT, which may or may not be achieved. They are based on certain assumptions which may not be met or on which views may differ.
  4. The performance and operations of RT may be influenced by a number of factors, uncertainties and contingencies many of which are outside the control of RT and its directors.
  5. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made by RT or its respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents that any forecasts, projections, intentions, expectations or plans set out in this document will be achieved, either totally or partially, or that any particular rate of return will be achieved.

SUMMARY

only

R & D

5 Years R&D Expenditure

Comparison

useFinancial Performance

ersonal

5 Years Financial

Performance Comparison

Financial Analysis

5 Years Financial Analysis

Comparison

Financial Position

Market Performance

5 Years Financial Position

5 Years Share Price and Market

Comparison

Capitalization Comparison

Financial Performance

ersonal use only

5 YEARS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE COMPARISON

Jun-17

Jun-18

Jun-19

Jun-20

Jun-21

($'000)

($'000)

($'000)

($'000)

($'000)

Revenue from continuing operations

6,881

7,835

18,874

16,735

13,266

Gross profit

3,688

4,064

7,962

8,565

6,042

Gross margin %

59%

57%

45%

54%

51%

EBIT

275

542

3,490

3,273

1,183

Interest expense

(17)

(79)

(151)

(188)

(150)

Profit from continuing operations before tax

258

463

3,339

3,085

1,033

Income tax expense

(293)

(401)

(1,212)

(1,263)

(493)

Net Profit/(Loss)

(35)

62

2,127

1,822

540

Financial Performance

ersonal use only

TOTAL REVENUE & OTHER INCOME ($'000)

Revenue from ordinary activity

Other Income

18,262

15,860

11,842

7,342

6,344

535

493

612

863

1,415

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rectifier Technologies Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 22:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RECTIFIER TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
05:57pRECTIFIER TECHNOLOGIES : AGM Financial Presentation
PU
2021Rectifier Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30..
CI
2021RECTIFIER TECHNOLOGIES : Falls 8% On Expected Lower FY21 Profit, Revenue
MT
2021Rectifier Technologies Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2021
CI
2021Rectifier Technologies Limited Announces Not to Declare Dividend for the 2021 Financial..
CI
2021RECTIFIER TECHNOLOGIES : to Continue Supplying High-Powered Chargers to Tritium
MT
2021Rectifier Technologies Limited Announces Tritium Exclusive Supply Agreement
CI
2021Rectifier Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Decembe..
CI
2021Rectifier Technologies Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half of the 202..
CI
2020RECTIFIER TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11,8 M 8,45 M 8,45 M
Net income 2021 0,54 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
Net cash 2021 2,76 M 1,97 M 1,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 71,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59,2 M 42,0 M 42,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,09x
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart RECTIFIER TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rectifier Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yan Bin Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Xu Group Financial Controller
Ying Ming Wang Non-Executive Chairman
Valentino F. Vescovi Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel Machin Executive Director & Head-Power Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECTIFIER TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED12.20%46
ABB LTD-3.78%73 327
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-10.30%11 952
SIEMENS LTD-0.74%11 231
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-7.98%9 892
ABB INDIA LIMITED7.43%6 708