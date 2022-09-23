Advanced search
    RXRX   US75629V1044

RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RXRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
10.79 USD   +0.75%
BEYOND THE DEAL : Recursion's Transformational Partnership with Roche and Genentech
PU
09/19RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.(NASDAQGS : RXRX) added to S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index
CI
09/16KeyBanc Starts Recursion Pharmaceuticals at Overweight With $20 Price Target
MT
Beyond the Deal: Recursion's Transformational Partnership with Roche and Genentech

09/23/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
September 23, 2022
Written By:
In December 2021, we entered into a multi-year, strategic collaboration with Roche and Genentech in key areas of neuroscience and an oncology indication. Through the partnership, we are working with both Roche and Genentech's R&D units to leverage the Recursion OS and Maps of Biology, along with extensive single-cell perturbation screening data from Roche and Genentech, to rapidly identify novel biological relationships to initiate and advance therapeutic programs.

For a behind-the-scenes look at the structure and progress of this expansive partnership, watch the video below and read more on Genentech's "Beyond the Deal" blog series.

Disclaimer

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 21:54:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
