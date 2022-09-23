Beyond the Deal: Recursion's Transformational Partnership with Roche and Genentech

In December 2021, we entered into a multi-year, strategic collaboration with Roche and Genentech in key areas of neuroscience and an oncology indication. Through the partnership, we are working with both Roche and Genentech's R&D units to leverage the Recursion OS and Maps of Biology, along with extensive single-cell perturbation screening data from Roche and Genentech, to rapidly identify novel biological relationships to initiate and advance therapeutic programs.
