Recursion Pharmaceuticals : 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference Transcript

Company Name: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) Event: 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference Date: April 17, 2023 <> <> Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Gil Blum, and I am a Senior Biotech Analyst here at Needham & Company. It is my pleasure to have with me today Recursion CEO, Chris Gibson. So as a reminder everyone, any viewers who are watching through our conference portal are able to submit questions via the ask a question box below the video feed and window. And with all that, Chris, I think maybe a bit of an introduction, so Recursion is a new breed of company in biotech. Could you maybe walk us through the reasons for forming the company and maybe what is the main problem that you're strategically trying to solve here? <Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer>> Yeah, happy to, Gil, and thanks again for hosting. Excited to be here. Recursion was actually founded out of work that I was doing in my dissertation with a guy named Dean Li. And some of the investors may know Dean is the President of Merck Research Labs. We were working together at the University of Utah, and we were trying to take a traditional approach using molecular biology, cellular biology tools to advance a potential medicine for a rare genetic disease that was poorly understood. And after over a decade of work in Dean's lab and my contributions for a couple of years, we ultimately tested our hypothesis and failed. And I think this is not surprising. 90% of drugs that go into the clinic fail, and the vast majority of those drugs fail due to a lack of efficacy or some surprising, unexpected sort of systemic effects on sort of toxicity. And I think the reason that we still have such a high failure rate is that biology and chemistry are massively complex. And at the end of the day, hundreds of thousands of scientists are doing their very best work, but operating against a system as complex as biology, it's very challenging. And Recursion was founded out of a belief that there was a rise in a number of tools and in particular technology tools that could allow us to actually build pretty sophisticated models of really, really complex stuff. And I think what's on everybody's mind right now or at least many people's mind is ChatGPT a very sophisticated model of language that's allowing us to understand huge swaths of data, everything on the Internet, all in one place, and interact in a pretty compelling/creepy and scary way with all of us as humans. Those same sorts of tools, AI, we believe can be deployed to biology to help dissect really something too complex I think for humans to understand. We can understand parts of it, but not all of it as a single system. And that's what we're doing at Recursion. And I think what's very different about us than almost every other TechBio company, because when we've started, there were maybe 10 companies in this space back in 2013, there's now hundreds. We are very

focused on biology, not just chemistry because we think understanding the right target is more important than a better chemistry tool, although the both of those are important, but we're also focused Gil on building both the computational tools, but also the wet lab tools. We believe you have to have the right data. And so we've been working to build a massive factory full of robots that puts out data on nearly 2 million experiments every week. And today, we've generated 21 petabytes of proprietary data. And just like OpenAI trained ChatGPT on the Internet where most of that data is free, Recursion is now in a position to train sophisticated neural networks across a completely proprietary data set. And unlike the Internet, we don't believe that the same data set exists freely available for the biopharma industry to use to leverage these tools. And so we've been working really hard to build that. <> <> Well, as a recovering scientist, I totally find this very appealing especially the 90% failure rate, which we're all very familiar with. Maybe to walk a little more through the features of the Recursion OS, I mean, would you say the key differentiator here is effective? It is a proprietary database that is generative meaning you run your own experiments. <Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer>> That's right. And we run them at massive scale. In fact, we just put out a paper over the weekend, a preprint where in bio archives where we show a really interesting potentially detrimental feature of Cas9 nuclease activity, a causing chromosome arm scale truncations. And we are only able to show that because we've knocked out every gene in the human genome with five or six different CRISPR guides in multiple human cell types. That is a very difficult thing to do. In fact, it's been done by very few labs on earth. But Recursion not only building all this technology data, we're operating one of the most prolific data generation engines in all of biopharma. And so we're very excited to be not only leading the technology revolution of this industry, but operating at massive, massive scale on par with many of the largest companies in the space in our own data generation and that is absolutely, I would say, the core competitive moat that we've built. You can't train an amazing neural net without the right training set. And Recursion has built what we believe is the most compelling training set in all of biology, and we think we're several years ahead of anyone else building something similar. <> <> When you're reviewing a novel assay or capability, what kind of decision making process goes into whether you should include in an operating system or not? <Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer>>

So lots of - lots goes into these decisions, but what we generally look for are data sets that can be generated with high quality at scale for relatively low cost that give a tremendous amount of useful data and that seems kind of like an obvious statement, but it turns out when you evaluate many assays, you can do lots of assays at high scale for very little money like a plate reader assay, but you can only read out one thing at a time like does this protein go up or down? Is it phosphorylated more or less? At Recursion, we like to read out very rich complex datasets like omics data. And when you look at the space of omics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, there really is not an assay that we felt like could scale to sort of millions of experiments a week until the new kind of omics that we helped pioneer based on work of a woman named Anne Carpenter at the Broad Institute called phenomics. And this is actually taking microscopy images of human cells and using computer vision and neural networks to extract cell morphology, a lot like a pathologist who looks at slides can diagnose hundreds of different oncology diseases and other kinds of diseases through looking at images of your cells on a slide. We're training neural networks to look at images of cells in the lab and to turn those into mathematical representations of biology. When you do this at scale, you can start to see all kinds of really interesting relationships. And so that's our foundational layer is images of cells we call it phenomics. That's what our paper we just put out kind of highlights, but we've also started scaling transcriptomics, at Recursion, we can do 15,000 exomes a week. We're exploring things like proteomics and other tools and we've actually integrated something we call in InVivomics another new kind of omics skill, where we take cameras in the cages of all of our animals, we have our own vivarium, and for translating our molecules more quickly with fewer animals, we actually use computer vision and machine learning to extract signals of essentially animal behavior. So is the animal breathing more or less? Is it acting moving more or less? Is it - it is its furl look matted? All of this is automatically computed to identify not only whether a drug might be doing what we want, using a more robust approach than traditional animal assays, but also giving us a lot of insights into potential toxicities. So we can recognize things like liver tox or kidney tox or heart tox simply from a video of an animal in a cage. And this is helping us really accelerate the translation process as well. So you can think of Recursion as an integrated company building technological solutions across large rich datasets that we build in-house that, that address many steps of the process of discovering of a medicine. It's really a full stack operating system that we've built. <> <> Okay. And given the level of investment you're describing here, what proportion of your spend would you say you invest every year and expansion of the capabilities of the platform versus let's say clinical development? <Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer>>

So we have five programs in clinical development now, three programs in Phase 2 or Phase 2/3 studies. Another program headed into Phase 2 and one in Phase 1. But we really focused those in I would say precision or niche areas of biology, rare disease, for example. And so those trials actually despite the fact that we're operating with five clinical programs, those trials represent a minority of Recursion spend. I would say, the majority of our spend is on supporting this platform, which underlies new programs at Recursion, but also with partners. And we have significant partnerships including a large neuroscience partnership with Roche Genentech, which we'll happily talk about a bit later, I'm sure. In terms of our actual investment in expanding the platform into new areas, I would say it's probably on the order of 10% or 15%, Gil, a lot of the expenses in running the operating system we've built to turn out what we hope will be dozens of new exciting programs next year, as well as dozens of new programs for our partners as well. And then the clinical programs are a minority, I think probably on the order of about 20%, 25% of our spend. <> <> Okay. And before I move on to discussing the collaborations, I know we touched on this a little bit, but maybe a little more on the moat that you're creating from competition. I mean, it's a little hard to have clear insights as to what large biotech is doing, or large pharma for that matter, but your own gut feeling, do you think that there's some secret, super secret development going on there? Or what do you know given all the experts in the field these days? <Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer>> Well, certainly, when we started back in 2013, the idea of using machine learning in drug discovery and development was, I would say completely ignored by most and laughable to many. Today, it's very different. Every major pharma company has I think a legitimate effort focused on trying to leverage machine learning in some way shape or form. And certainly, our partners at Roche Genentech at Bayer are really advanced in those ways. Yeah, I think Janssen with Najat Khan also leading the way. But a lot of these groups are, they've got to build machine learning into commercialization, clinical development, discovery, et cetera. And because they also have so many other priorities working on different modalities, all of their commercial programs, et cetera, I think Recursion really is leading the way. There's no way to tell for sure, but there are indicators that suggest that we are leading the way. I think a good example is there's a dataset that was put out earlier this year called JUMP-CP actually driven by Anne Carpenter, who's one of our collaborators and the Broad Institute. And there were a number of very large pharma companies, several of them who were part of this pre- competitive consortium to build a dataset that they could share with the world.