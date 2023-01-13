Recursion Pharmaceuticals : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 13, 2023





RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.





Louisa Daniels has ended her employment as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company"). We thank Ms. Daniels for her substantial contributions to our mission, which include guiding the Company through its transition into a public company and building a highly effective legal team.





Also, on January 13, 2023, the Company appointed Nathan Hatfield to the position of Senior Vice President, Head of Legal. Mr. Hatfield will assume all responsibilities of Ms. Daniels, including joining our executive team. Mr. Hatfield has held several critical leadership positions since joining the Company in early 2017, most recently Senior Vice President of Legal and Associate General Counsel. Prior to that, Mr. Hatfield was a corporate and securities attorney at Wilson Sonsini, where he represented venture-backed technology and life science companies through all stages of growth. Mr. Hatfield has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in Business Administration and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Washington.





