Recursion Pharmaceuticals : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

01/13/2023 | 05:10pm EST
rxrx-20230113

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d)
of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 13, 2023

RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware
001-40323
46-4099738
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
41 S Rio Grande Street
Salt Lake City,UT84101
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code)

(385) 269 - 0203
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A Common Stock, par value $0.00001 per share RXRX
Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).



Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Louisa Daniels has ended her employment as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company"). We thank Ms. Daniels for her substantial contributions to our mission, which include guiding the Company through its transition into a public company and building a highly effective legal team.

Also, on January 13, 2023, the Company appointed Nathan Hatfield to the position of Senior Vice President, Head of Legal. Mr. Hatfield will assume all responsibilities of Ms. Daniels, including joining our executive team. Mr. Hatfield has held several critical leadership positions since joining the Company in early 2017, most recently Senior Vice President of Legal and Associate General Counsel. Prior to that, Mr. Hatfield was a corporate and securities attorney at Wilson Sonsini, where he represented venture-backed technology and life science companies through all stages of growth. Mr. Hatfield has a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in Business Administration and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Washington.

The information furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 on this Form 8-K, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any other filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)


SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized on January 13, 2023.

RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
By:
/s/ Christopher Gibson
Christopher Gibson
Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 22:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
