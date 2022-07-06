Log in
    RXRX   US75629V1044

RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RXRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
9.030 USD   +2.03%
Recursion Pharmaceuticals : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
CHAVEZ R. MARTIN
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. [RXRX] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS , 41 S. RIO GRANDE STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SALT LAKE CITY UT 84101
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
CHAVEZ R. MARTIN
C/O RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS
41 S. RIO GRANDE STREET
SALT LAKE CITY, UT84101 		X

Signatures
/s/ Jonathan Golightly, attorney-in-fact 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The shares were issued pursuant to the Issuer's Outside Director Compensation Policy.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 21:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -222 M - -
Net cash 2022 264 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 522 M 1 522 M -
EV / Sales 2022 28,3x
EV / Sales 2023 23,4x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,85 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 80,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chistopher C. Gibson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tina Larson Chief Operating Officer
Michael Secora Chief Financial Officer
Ramon Martin Chavez Márquez Independent Chairman
Benjamin Mabey Vice President-Software Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-48.34%1 522
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.14%78 194
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.59%73 908
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.54%64 277
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-4.67%49 127
BIONTECH SE-37.54%39 133