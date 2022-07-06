Recursion Pharmaceuticals : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(1) The shares were issued pursuant to the Issuer's Outside Director Compensation Policy.

(2) Represents shares held of record by Data Collective IV, L.P. ("DCVC IV"). Data Collective IV GP, LLC ("DCVC IV GP") is the general partner of DCVC IV and has sole voting and dispositive power with regard to the shares held by DCVC IV. Matthew Ocko and Zachary Bogue are the managing members of DCVC IV GP and share voting and dispositive power with respect to the shares held by DCVC IV. Each of the Reporting Persons disclaims the existence of a "group" and disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares and this report shall not be deemed an admission that such person is the beneficial owner of such shares, except to the extent of such person's indirect pecuniary interest therein, if any.

(3) Represents shares held of record by DCVC Opportunity Fund II, L.P. ("DCVC Opp Fund II"). DCVC Opportunity Fund II GP, LLC ("DCVC Opp Fund II GP") is the general partner of DCVC Opp Fund II and has sole voting and dispositive power with regard to the shares held by DCVC Opp Fund II. Matthew Ocko and Zachary Bogue are the managing members of DCVC Opp Fund II GP and share voting and dispositive power withrespect to the shares held by DCVC Opp Fund II. Each of the Reporting Persons disclaims the existence of a "group" and disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares and this report shall not be deemed an admission that such person is the beneficial owner of such shares, except to the extent of such person's indirect pecuniary interest therein, if any.