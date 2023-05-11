Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMY   CA75629Y1088

RECYCLICO BATTERY MATERIALS INC.

(AMY)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:40:42 2023-05-10 pm EDT
0.3800 CAD   -2.56%
07:05aRecycLiCo Announces Inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference in Toronto
GL
07:02aRecycLiCo Announces Inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference in Toronto
AQ
04/12RecycLiCo Battery Materials Reports Product Validation from Battery Materials Firm
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RecycLiCo Announces Inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference in Toronto

05/11/2023 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SURREY, British Columbia, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or “Company”), a battery materials company that focuses on developing novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce its participation at the inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference, taking place on June 8, 2023, in-person at the Hyatt Regency Toronto.

The conference will bring together growth oriented, publicly traded clean energy and technology companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and to discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

Presenting companies will share how their businesses are contributing to the energy transition, helping investors earn attractive returns, and helping reduce the impacts of climate change.

Each presentation takes a market-oriented approach towards publicly traded climate investments designed to help democratize the ability for individual investors to participate in growing the clean economy and to accelerate the deployment of finance required for a net-zero future.

This conference is organized by founding members RE Royalties, UGE International, ReVolve Renewables, Solar Alliance, Evergen Infrastructure, Electrovaya, Clear Blue Technologies, Westbridge Renewables, Synex Renewables, Carbon Streaming, Green Impact Partners, Good Natured Products, Diirt Environmental, Taiga Motors, Northstar Clean Technologies, and RecycLiCo Battery Materials who will be presenting at the conference.

Founding partner sponsors include the TMX Group, Integral Wealth and Water Tower Research.

The conference welcomes climate and impact focused institutional investors, financial institutions, portfolio managers, retail investors, advisors, and professionals to learn and discuss directly with companies on solutions to create a clean and secure future, address critical climate mitigation issues, and increasing clean energy and technology investments.

Entry to the conference is free for investors and registration is required in advance.

In its inaugural year, the 2023 Canadian Climate Investor Conference will feature:

  • Presentations from RE Royalties, UGE, ReVolve, Solar Alliance, Evergen, Electrovaya, Clear Blue Technologies, Westbridge, Synex, Carbon Streaming, Green Impact Partners, Good Natured Products, Diirt Environmental, Taiga Motors, Northstar Clean Technologies, and RecycLiCo Battery Materials.
  • 16+ sessions and interactive peer roundtables covering a variety of investment topics.
  • A first look into the clean energy sector’s offerings, with VIP access to company leadership.
  • Private 1:1 sessions with renewable energy professionals, cleantech leaders and stakeholders.
  • Networking with potential partners and over 100+ climate conscious investors.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference and to have the opportunity to share our innovative and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies with like-minded investors and institutions. We look forward to networking with potential partners and over 100+ climate-conscious investors and exploring new opportunities to collaborate towards a shared goal of a greener future,” said Zarko Meseldzija, CEO of Recyclico Battery Materials Inc.

To learn more about the 2023 Canadian Climate Investor Conference, visit our website at www.recyclico.com or register at the Eventbrite link below:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/canadian-climate-investor-conference-tickets-609825182537

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Services
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


All news about RECYCLICO BATTERY MATERIALS INC.
07:05aRecycLiCo Announces Inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference in Toronto
GL
07:02aRecycLiCo Announces Inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference in Toronto
AQ
04/12RecycLiCo Battery Materials Reports Product Validation from Battery Materials Firm
MT
04/12RecycLiCo Receives Product Validation from a Battery Materials Company
GL
04/12RecycLiCo Receives Product Validation from a Battery Materials Company
AQ
04/03RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
03/09RecycLiCo Battery Materials demonstration plant testing produces battery-grade lithium
AQ
03/07RecycLiCo Battery Materials Says Demonstration Plant Produced Bulk Quantities of Batter..
MT
03/07RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.'S Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities..
CI
03/07RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithi..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 9,97 M 7,46 M 7,46 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 96,9 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,72x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart RECYCLICO BATTERY MATERIALS INC.
Duration : Period :
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,38 CAD
Average target price 1,30 CAD
Spread / Average Target 242%
Managers and Directors
Zarko Meseldzija Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaheem Ali Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Hildebrand Chairman
Andris Kikauka Independent Director
Edward Franklin Skoda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RECYCLICO BATTERY MATERIALS INC.35.71%72
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.40%57 612
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-4.63%51 942
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.1.66%10 583
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.8.33%10 331
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-9.37%9 491
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer